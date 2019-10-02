74°F
News

News Briefs, Oct. 3

By Boulder City Review
October 2, 2019 - 3:19 pm
 

Fire department to hold annual pancake breakfast

Boulder City Firefighter’s Association will hold its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 12.

In addition to enjoying a pancake breakfast, those attending will have the opportunity to tour the newly renovated fire station, see firefighting equipment and meet local firefighters.

Those who wish to can also donate blood at the event.

The breakfast is scheduled from 8-11 a.m. at the fire department, 1101 Elm St.

Trial postponed in second-degree murder case

The trial for the driver involved in March’s fatal crash in Boulder City has been postponed in Nevada’s Eighth District Court.

Joshua Buckingham, 27, recently pleaded not guilty to the felony charges of second-degree murder and reckless driving after the sedan he was driving March 7 on Boulder City Parkway struck a pickup, killing its driver, 58-year-old Randy Reiner of Las Vegas.

Originally, he invoked his right to a speedy trial, which was set for Sept. 30.

At a hearing Sept. 26, Buckingham’s attorney Adam Solinger said he was waiving that right and negotiations in the case were ongoing.

The court set a status check hearing for those negotiations and set a trial for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7.

According to the indictment, Buckingham was traveling 90 miles an hour more than the speed limit in a residential area between 7-7:30 a.m. on a school day.

According to other media reports, Buckingham said he was driving 130 mph and admitted to taking prescription drugs before leaving a casino and heading south.

If found guilty of murder, Buckingham faces life imprisonment in state prison with the possibility of parole or a 25-year sentence with the possibility of parole.

Parole eligibility for either sentence would start after he served 10 years. For reckless driving, he could face another one to six years in state prison and a fine.

