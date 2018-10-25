News Briefs, Oct. 25

Monster cookies

Entries sought for cookie contest

The Boulder City Review is seeking entries for its second annual Christmas Cookie Contest. The award-winning recipes will be shared in our Nov. 22 Taste of the Holidays special edition.

“Christmas cookies and cookie exchanges are a holiday tradition for many people, and we’re glad we can help kick off the season in a sweet way,” said Hali Bernstein Saylor, editor of the Boulder City Review.

“I have been baking cookies for the holidays for years, and I know they are always enjoyed by my family and friends. Holding the contest, and trying the recipes at home, is just another way for us to play a part in holiday traditions for our friends in Boulder City,” she added.

Entering is easy. Simply bake a dozen cookies and bring them, with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 1. There is no entry fee.

The first-place winner will receive a $50 gift card. Second- and third-place winners will be awarded a $30 and $20 gift card, respectively.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 5.

Each entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life.

Bakers are welcome to enter as many times as they wish.

The contest is open to anyone except employees or relatives of Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc.

The Boulder City Review is at 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.

St. Jude’s to discuss expansion project at meeting tonight

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children is holding a neighborhood meeting from 6-8 tonight, Oct. 25, to discuss expanding its Boulder City campus to help victims of sex trafficking.

The meeting will be in Paulson Hall on campus at 100 St. Jude’s St.

During the meeting, ranch officials will answer questions about the proposed facility on 12 acres of the campus. There will be a discussion about the need for the facility.

People who want to send questions or who can’t attend may email them to krubino@stjudesranch.org.

The meeting will be moderated by Kendall Tenney; light refreshments will be served.

Las Vegas nonprofit renovates residences at St. Jude’s Ranch

Young Men’s Service League in Las Vegas recently renovated eight residences at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City for the group’s yearly Ultimate Gift project.

Nicole Korte, president of the YMSL chapter, said the group painted eight cottages at the ranch and provided new bedding, art, puzzles, books and other items to make the residences more of a home for the children.

“Each of our homes needed that special TLC that makes a house a home and YMSL filled that void,” said Veronica Huening, community relations manager at St. Jude’s. “We fortify our homes with gently donated items including decorative items, but it seems people only donate old outdated items that would not fill the homey feel we hope for. YMSL came to the rescue and created the nurturing environment our children deserve.”

YMSL is a national organization with a chapter in Las Vegas. It’s for mother and their sons and gives them the opportunity to work together to assist, serve and support those in need. It provides a chance to develop leadership skills and promote mother-son relationships.