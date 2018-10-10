News Briefs, Oct. 11

Warrant issued for rabbit killer

Former Boulder City resident Devon Yslas is facing four new charges, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Yslas is in the Clark County Detention Center serving the remainder of a six-month sentence for animal cruelty after he made credible threats against a prosecutor and for possessing items prohibited by Boulder City Justice Court in August.

That sentence stems from his Sept. 7, 2017, arrest in Boulder City after officers found evidence connecting him to the mutilation of cottontail rabbits. He faces an additional 1½ years in jail as part of his suspended sentence from those charges.

The new charges came after his storage unit was searched when he threatened the prosecutor and was arrested. The charges are possessing wildlife after the end of open season; wanton waste of game; unlawful wildlife act; and hunt, trap or fish without license or permit. All are misdemeanors and were filed in Henderson Justice Court on Oct. 1. Bond was set at $2,400. There are no hearings scheduled yet for those charges.

Yslas has a status check hearing for his Boulder City case at 1 p.m. Dec. 11.

Economic opportunities, challenges topic of town hall

Mayor Rod Woodbury is holding a town hall meeting Monday, Oct. 15, to discuss the economic opportunities and challenges in Boulder City. Topics will include Hoover Dam, solar power, business and industry, historic preservation, tourism and the opening of Interstate 11.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a tour of the ranch.

Reservations are requested and can be made by contacting Boulder City’s Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante at 702-293-9302 or llaplante@bcnv.org.

Firefighters’ breakfast Saturday, Oct. 13,

The Boulder City Firefighters Association is holding its annual free pancake breakfast Saturday at the Fire Department, 1101 Elm St. In addition to being served food, attendees will be able to meet the firefighters, tour the station and see different pieces of firefighting equipment.

The breakfast goes from 8 to 11 a.m.

United Blood Services will be on site for attendees to donate blood. Those interested can email bcfirefightersassociation@gmail.com or call 702-241-3435 to sign up.

The food is provided by the firefighters association. Donations are welcome and will go toward the association’s community service efforts throughout the year.