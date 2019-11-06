56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

News Briefs, Nov. 7

By Boulder City Review
November 6, 2019 - 2:48 pm
 

Service for late councilman set for Dec. 8 at Smith building

A memorial service for Councilman Warren Harhay will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Elaine K. Smith Building.

Harhay died Oct. 22 after battling a lengthy illness. He was 76 and had served on the council since June 2017.

The service is from 3-5 p.m. and is titled “Remembering Warren Harhay.” It is open to the public.

According to his widow, Marcia Harhay, it will be an opportunity for people to stop by to share their stories and memories of Warren Harhay as well as meeting with the family.

The Elaine K. Smith Building is at 700 Wyoming St.

Entries sought for BCR’s annual cookie, candy contest

You still have time to enter the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas cookie and confection contest.

Entering is easy. Simply bake a dozen cookies or create a dozen confections and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 14. There is no entry fee.

Each entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life.

The first-place winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card. The second-place winners will be awarded a $25 gift card.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 21 and their recipes will be featured in the Boulder City Review’s special Taste of the Holidays issue Dec. 5.

Bakers and candymakers are welcome to enter as many times as they wish.

The contest is open to anyone except employees of the Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc. or their relatives.

The Boulder City Review is at 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.

Mandatory quarantine at corrals scheduled to end Tuesday

The mandatory quarantine at the Boulder City Horseman’s Association will end Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to an announcement on the group’s official Facebook page.

The presence of equine herpesvirus at the corrals was confirmed Oct. 23 and, as of Monday, Nov. 4, no new cases were confirmed. The end date could change if any new cases of EHV1 are confirmed.

EHV1 is highly contagious and presents like the flu, according to BCHA President Scott Pastore.

Interim state veterinarian for the Department of Agriculture Dr. Richard Simmonds, said the treatment for EHV1 is palliative and once a horse has it, it’s just a matter of time before the disease runs its course. After exposure, it can take up to 14 days for the symptoms to present themselves.

Pastore said new procedures are being implemented at the corrals to prevent the spread of EHV1 in the future.

A voluntary quarantine will remain in place at the corrals until Nov. 18.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Ringo Starr, a 9-year-old golden retriever, anxiously ...
Plan proposes to expand dog park
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City staff is proposing the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park be expanded, rather than installing new multipurpose fields at the facility.

Installation of Boulder City’s new backup transformer is scheduled to begin the week of Nov. ...
City’s power supply gets boost
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Upgrades to Boulder City’s electrical system have begun as installation of the new backup power supply is scheduled to start next week and new power transmission lines are being put in.

(Boulder City Police Department) Robert Mestas (from left), Clara Power and Gordon Knighton
BC Police help stop drug traffickers
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Two suspects in a recent Boulder City Police drug bust pleaded guilty to felony charges and are serving time in Nevada correctional facilities.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services will hold its 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at 1:30 p.m ...
Services, bike ride to honor veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will have several ways residents and visitors can celebrate Veterans Day this year.

Tina Ransom
Programs for mental health issues may reduce use of 911
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Hand-in-hand with the 911 issue is the growing problem of mental health issues dissolving into law enforcement actions. Some towns and counties are partnering to revive a mental health program that aid frequent 911 callers and have saved taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. These programs assist in identifying why callers are frequently using the 911 system when an alternative is to be connected with nonprofits or veterans’ groups that can help them.

Police Blotter, Nov. 7
ByBoulder City Review

Oct. 29, 2:18 p.m.

City seeks to refinance debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city could save several million dollars if the City Council approves an agreement to refinance its debt.

The presence of the equine herpesvirus at the Boulder City Horseman's Association was confirmed ...
Equine herpesvirus confirmed at local corral
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The presence of equine herpesvirus at the Boulder City corrals was confirmed late last week, and the Boulder City Horseman’s Association is establishing procedures to protect the facility and prevent future outbreaks.

(Boulder City) The Boulder City Police Department and several of its officers are recognized on ...
Department and officers recognized by state agency
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Department and two of its officers were recently recognized by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

(StoryBook Homes) StoryBook Homes had opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neig ...
Business Beat: StoryBook opens second phase of neighborhood
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

StoryBook Homes has opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neighborhood, being built near the intersection of Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard.