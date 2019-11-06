News Briefs, Nov. 7

Service for late councilman set for Dec. 8 at Smith building

A memorial service for Councilman Warren Harhay will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Elaine K. Smith Building.

Harhay died Oct. 22 after battling a lengthy illness. He was 76 and had served on the council since June 2017.

The service is from 3-5 p.m. and is titled “Remembering Warren Harhay.” It is open to the public.

According to his widow, Marcia Harhay, it will be an opportunity for people to stop by to share their stories and memories of Warren Harhay as well as meeting with the family.

The Elaine K. Smith Building is at 700 Wyoming St.

Entries sought for BCR’s annual cookie, candy contest

You still have time to enter the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas cookie and confection contest.

Entering is easy. Simply bake a dozen cookies or create a dozen confections and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 14. There is no entry fee.

Each entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life.

The first-place winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card. The second-place winners will be awarded a $25 gift card.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 21 and their recipes will be featured in the Boulder City Review’s special Taste of the Holidays issue Dec. 5.

Bakers and candymakers are welcome to enter as many times as they wish.

The contest is open to anyone except employees of the Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc. or their relatives.

The Boulder City Review is at 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.

Mandatory quarantine at corrals scheduled to end Tuesday

The mandatory quarantine at the Boulder City Horseman’s Association will end Tuesday, Nov. 12, according to an announcement on the group’s official Facebook page.

The presence of equine herpesvirus at the corrals was confirmed Oct. 23 and, as of Monday, Nov. 4, no new cases were confirmed. The end date could change if any new cases of EHV1 are confirmed.

EHV1 is highly contagious and presents like the flu, according to BCHA President Scott Pastore.

Interim state veterinarian for the Department of Agriculture Dr. Richard Simmonds, said the treatment for EHV1 is palliative and once a horse has it, it’s just a matter of time before the disease runs its course. After exposure, it can take up to 14 days for the symptoms to present themselves.

Pastore said new procedures are being implemented at the corrals to prevent the spread of EHV1 in the future.

A voluntary quarantine will remain in place at the corrals until Nov. 18.