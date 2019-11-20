News Briefs, Nov. 21

Quarantine ends at corrals

Both the mandatory and voluntary quarantines at the Boulder City Horseman’s Association have ended, according to President Scott Pastore.

The presence of equine herpesvirus at the corrals was confirmed Oct. 23 and, as of Nov. 4, there were no new cases reported. Seven horses had to be euthanized from the illness.

“Everything is back to normal as of today (Monday),” Pastore said.

EHV1 is highly contagious and presents like the flu.

Dr. Richard Simmonds, interim state veterinarian for the Department of Agriculture, said the treatment for EHV1 is palliative and once a horse has it, it’s just a matter of time before the disease runs its course.

Pastore said new procedures are being implemented at the corrals to prevent the spread of EHV1 in the future, including spraying the common areas down with Synbiont Ag Wash.

“It kills and prevents the virus,” he said.

He also said the association is restructuring use of the arenas at the corrals.

Park Service seeks public input

The National Park Service is asking for the public to weigh in on how to improve the existing Willow Beach Road. The road provides access to the Willow Beach area from U.S. Highway 93.

An environmental assessment was recently done to help determine impacts of improving the road. It evaluated two alternatives for managing the road, described the environment that would be impacted and assessed the environmental consequences of implementing the two alternatives.

One option is to leave the road as is and the other is to widen a portion of it to meet Federal Highway Administration road standards and realign another part that is prone to flash flooding. The preferred option is the second.

The document is available for review online at http://parkplanning.nps.gov.

Comments may be submitted electronically via the website. Written comments should be mailed to Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Compliance Office, 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005. Comments must be received by Dec. 20.