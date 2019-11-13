62°F
News Briefs, Nov. 14

By Boulder City Review
November 13, 2019 - 3:35 pm
 

Chamber to host event about clean energy

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free event for people to learn about benefits of clean energy.

The presentation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

According to Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan, “Business Case for Renewable Energy & Electric Vehicles,” will feature presentations from representatives of Plug-In America and Ceres.

Plug-In America is a nonprofit organization that works with and advocates for people who drive electric vehicles. Its presentation will be on the basics of how to drive electric as well as the benefits of it. Ceres, another nonprofit, will be discussing how businesses can utilize the economic and brand benefits of clean energy and clean transportation.

Refreshments will be provided.

Scouts to collect food for Emergency Aid

Members of local Boy Scout troops will be accepting donations of nonperishable foods Saturday, Nov. 16, during its annual Scouting for Food drive.

Scouts distributed yellow bags Nov. 9 and will be collecting them starting at 10 a.m. All donations will be brought to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Those who did not receive a bag but who would like to donate food may bring it to Emergency Aid at 600 Nevada Way between 10 a.m. and noon.

Council seat to be filled Monday
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A replacement to the City Council seat vacated by the death of Councilman Warren Harhay will be appointed at a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in City Hall.

Police arrest 12, seize drugs in busts
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City police helped arrest 12 suspects and seized almost 400 pounds of drugs in two different busts last week.

City boosts historic preservation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

To help the city meet its historic preservation goals, City Council approved adding almost $60,000 to this fiscal year’s budget to hire a consultant during its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12.

 
Governor promises support for veterans
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Veterans’ devotion to serve the nation while in uniform and when they return to civilian life was a recurring theme during ceremonies Monday to pay tribute to their efforts.

Time doesn’t dull veteran’s memories of war
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The decades that have passed since Jerry Stewart wore a Navy uniform haven’t dulled the memories of what he saw during the Vietnam War. Some are so painful that just the thought of them brings tears to his eyes and makes it difficult for him to speak.

Tina Ransom
Emergency services no substitute for medical care
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Many jurisdictions find they visit specific homes four or five times a week that utilize 911 more than 90 times a month. First responders know the route to those homes well.

Plan proposes to expand dog park
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City staff is proposing the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park be expanded, rather than installing new multipurpose fields at the facility.

City’s power supply gets boost
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Upgrades to Boulder City’s electrical system have begun as installation of the new backup power supply is scheduled to start next week and new power transmission lines are being put in.

BC Police help stop drug traffickers
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Two suspects in a recent Boulder City Police drug bust pleaded guilty to felony charges and are serving time in Nevada correctional facilities.