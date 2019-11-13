News Briefs, Nov. 14

Chamber to host event about clean energy

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free event for people to learn about benefits of clean energy.

The presentation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

According to Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan, “Business Case for Renewable Energy & Electric Vehicles,” will feature presentations from representatives of Plug-In America and Ceres.

Plug-In America is a nonprofit organization that works with and advocates for people who drive electric vehicles. Its presentation will be on the basics of how to drive electric as well as the benefits of it. Ceres, another nonprofit, will be discussing how businesses can utilize the economic and brand benefits of clean energy and clean transportation.

Refreshments will be provided.

Scouts to collect food for Emergency Aid

Members of local Boy Scout troops will be accepting donations of nonperishable foods Saturday, Nov. 16, during its annual Scouting for Food drive.

Scouts distributed yellow bags Nov. 9 and will be collecting them starting at 10 a.m. All donations will be brought to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Those who did not receive a bag but who would like to donate food may bring it to Emergency Aid at 600 Nevada Way between 10 a.m. and noon.