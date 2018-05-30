News Briefs, May 31

Drive-by shooting near Hoover Dam leads to arrest

Two people were arrested Saturday night in Arizona after a stolen car was involved in a drive-by shooting near Hoover Dam, according to the police.

The nonfatal shooting was reported shortly after 6:45 p.m. south of the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge, the Arizona Department of Public Safety reported in an email.

A commercial vehicle’s radiator was hit by the gunfire, but the driver was not injured, according to Arizona authorities.

As a northbound Arizona trooper came up behind the stolen car on state Route 93, the vehicle turned around and headed south. The vehicle then ran over strips that troopers had deployed to stop it near Kingman, Arizona. It crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a bus.

According to police, no one on the bus was injured in the crash, and a male and female inside the vehicle were arrested after trying to run away. Authorities did not provide the suspects’ ages.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said the car involved in the shooting had been stolen from the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and North Fifth Street.

Man dies at Lake Mead

A 39-year-old man died Saturday at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, according to the National Park Service.

A call came in at 5:11 p.m. that a visitor at Swallow Cove on Lake Mead was complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath. The park service, U.S. Coast Guard, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Arizona Game and Fish Department and Mercy Air responded and found the 39-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m.

The incident is under investigation. The Clark County medical examiner will confirm the victim’s identity and determine his cause of death.

Police department provides new sex offender database

The Boulder City Police Department has partnered with OffenderWatch, a leading national registry of sex offenders. The registry and public notification website allows citizens to search for potentially dangerous sex offenders and predators who might live near their homes, jobs, schools, churches or day care centers.

It is part of a network of 5,000 law enforcement agencies.

To use it, go to www.communitynotification.com/nv/bouldercity and enter an address, and then a map and listing of all offenders within a radius of one-quarter to five miles will be listed.

The information is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week and is updated in real time by the police department as offender information changes as it is reported.

The service is free and provided by the police department.