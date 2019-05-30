News Briefs, May 30

Military exercises to be held in town

The U.S. Army will be holding evening military training exercises June 5-9 in some of the unoccupied areas of Boulder City.

According to the city, the Boulder City Police Department met with representatives from the military and coordinated the details of the training, which will take place in predetermined secure locations.

“Boulder City is home to many veterans and supporters of the U.S. military, and I believe this effort will result in better-trained soldiers,” said Tim Shea, police chief. “Our officers are aware of when and where (the) operation will be and in some cases will be on site to keep citizens safely away from the training area.”

The exercises will take place for approximately one hour each evening after it gets dark. During that time, people in town might hear simulated weapons noise and brief controlled explosions for breaching doors.

According to the city, safety precautions have been put into place to prevent unnecessary risks to participants and residents.

Funding for train museum, linear park passes first hurdle

A bill that would reauthorize bonds for state museums, including the proposed expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City, was unanimously passed by the Nevada Assembly Ways and Means Committee on May 23.

Assembly Bill 84 proposes that as much as $25 million be allocated for the construction of a 9,700-square-foot visitors center, new board platforms and linear park with interactive features for children.

Testimony in support of the project came from leaders of the city, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Southern Nevada Water Authority, Get Outdoors Nevada and some two dozen other conservation and historic preservation groups across the state.

“We established five goals in our Strategic Plan 2020-2025; three of these goals are ‘promote historic preservation,’ ‘invest in infrastructure’ and ‘manage growth and development,’” Mayor Rod Woodbury said. “This project helps the city accomplish these. Expansion of this important community asset will bring more tourists to share and learn our rich history of Boulder City and the region.”

The Chamber of Commerce has been working with the state for several years to obtain funding for the project.

“State investment here strengthens other nearby tourist attractions and businesses. This project would be a win for the entire region,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. “The museum sees 50,000-plus visitors a year on a part-time schedule. This expansion could potentially double that draw.”

AB 84 provides $217.5 million in state bonding authority for projects across the state. Voters originally approved the bond in 2001. The reauthorization will not affect Nevada’s general fund.

The Senate Finance Committee will hear AB84 next week.

The city has its own bill, Senate Bill 64, which originally requested $15 million for the project, but it has been amended to request $2 million to cover final design plans.

“Once the bonding on AB84 starts, the funds will be going to those projects that are ‘shovel-ready,’” City Manager Al Noyola said. “We want to be sure that this project gets started as soon as possible as this expansion will have a great economic and historic impact on our great community.”

Hiking trails closed for the summer season

The Goldstrike and White Rock Canyon trails in Lake Mead National Recreation Area are closed through Sept. 30.

Park management started seasonal closures on these trails in 2014 after public safety problems significantly increased.

Goldstrike Canyon is a strenuous hike that requires bouldering and climbing. It also leads to multiple hot springs and the Colorado River. The area known as White Rock Canyon has multiple trails leading to the Arizona Hot Spring, Liberty Bell Arch and the Colorado River.

During the closure period, visitors may access the hot springs via the Colorado River.

Other less strenuous trails throughout the park will remain open.

More summer hiking information is available atnps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/summer-hiking.htm.

Maps of the closure areas are available at nps.gov/lake/learn/news/upload/CN-19-003-Signed-White-Rock-Canyon.pdf and nps.gov/lake/learn/news/upload/CN-19-002-Signed-Goldstrike-Canyon.pdf .