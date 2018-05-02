News Briefs, May 3

Cooler conditions delay completion of I-11’s first phase

Cooler conditions this winter have delayed completion of the first phase of Interstate 11 by about a month, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman, said completion of the phase is scheduled for the end of May, though the interstate to the interchange with U.S. Highway 95 may open to traffic “sometime in the middle of May.” At this point, there is no exact date.

He said the lower temperatures can “cause pavement to cool quickly, making it difficult to achieve the proper compacted density. The end result is water seepage that compromises the surface integrity and reduces the pavement’s life cycle.”

Nevada Department of Transportation’s $83 million first phase of the interstate features a four-lane concrete freeway between Silverline Road and Foothill Drive in Henderson.

Saturday event focuses on historic preservation

A chance to learn what is needed to restore a historic property as well as tour the historic Six Companies Lodge owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power that overlooks Lake Mead will highlight the Saturday’s, May 12, Historic Preservation Day.

Sponsored by the city’s Historic Preservation Committee in partnership with the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the day will include speakers, a panel discussion, lunch, a survey about historic preservation and a chance to talk with committee members about historic preservation issues.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with registration at the Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way. Tours are scheduled to start at 10 a.m., and the day’s activities will conclude at 4 p.m.

Among those scheduled to speak are Mark Hall-Patton, administrator of the Clark County Museum; Dennis McBride, director of the Nevada State Museum; Randy Hees, director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum; Leslie Woodbury, development officer of the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum and Alan Stromberg, a local architect. Heidi Swank, a Nevada assemblywoman and executive director of the Nevada Preservation Foundation, will serve as moderator.

There is no cost to participate, but advance tickets are required for the tour of the lodge.

Additional information is available on the city’s website, www.bcnv.org.

Renovations completed at park

Boulder City has recently completed renovations at Lakeview Park at 103 Walker Way.

Between $300,000 to $400,000 was spent on the ¾-acre city park to improve the facility.

Boulder City spokesperson Sue Manteris said renovations include a new sign, irrigation system, landscaping, gazebo, picnic tables, barbecue grill, paved parking, and basketball rims and backboards. She said the money for those new items came from the Community Development Block Grant program from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provides funds for communities with resources to address a range of unique development needs.

Splash pad at Veterans’ Memorial Park opens

Improvements to the splash pad at Veterans’ Memorial Park were recently completed, and it is now open and ready for use.

Public Works Superintendent Gary Poindexter said there were several renovations. The system allowing the city to adjust the times the water runs was replaced, which should reduce water usage and waste as well as monitor its flow and adjust schedules as needed.

In addition, the linear drains in each of the three sections of the splash pad were replaced. Parts of the pad’s surface were replaced and the whole thing was repainted.

According to Poindexter, the city spent $125,000 on these improvements.

Man found after he went missing near Lake Mead

A 30-year-old man who went missing for three days near Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been found.

Nicholas “Mikey” Michaelson was hospitalized Saturday after he was found, Lake Mead officials said. No other details about his condition were immediately available.

Michaelson was last seen April 25 at the Family Dollar Store in Dolan Springs, Arizona. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office informed the National Park Service on April 26 that Michaelson may be near Pearce Ferry at Lake Mead after rangers found his vehicle on an access road near South Cove.