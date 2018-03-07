News Briefs, March 8

Fire destroys local home

Fire destroyed a duplex occupied by four members of the same family at 647 Avenue G on Friday, March 2.

One of the residents, Megan Reed, said everything was destroyed and she did not think there would be much to salvage. Her mom and brother lived in the other side of the duplex and lost everything as well.

According to Boulder City Fire Department Chief Kevin Nicholson, the loss associated with the incident is estimated at $150,000.

Nicholson said at approximately 5:15 p.m. Friday, the fire department responded to a report of smoke coming from the residence. When they arrived, fire crews reported smoke coming from the home’s attic vents and “immediately initiated a fire attack.”

No cause for the fire has been determined yet, and all the residents have temporary housing. Reed’s renters insurance put her and her husband up in a hotel, and her mom and brother’s bishop helped them find a place to stay. She is working with a Realtor to find a new place to live.

Candidate filing begins

Candidate filing for state and county positions started Monday, March 5, and will continue through Friday, March 16. Currently, several candidates for positions representing Boulder City have filed to run.

Incumbent candidate Republicans Joseph Hardy and Democrat candidate Craig Jordahl filed to run for Nevada Senate, District 12.

Republican Mathew McCarthy filed to run for Nevada Assembly District 23 on March 5. Nine candidates have filed to run for U.S. Congressional District 3, of which Boulder City is a part. Those candidates include Republicans Patrick Carter, Edward Hamilton, Thomas LaCroix, David McKeon, Michelle Mortensen, Victoria Seaman; Democrats Guy Pinjuv, Eric Stoltz; and Independent American Harry Vickers. Incumbent Melissa Woodbury has announced she will not seek re-election.

For Clark County Commission, District G, Republican Cindy Lake and Libertarian Douglas Marsh filed. Incumbent James Gibson has announced his intention to seek election to the seat he was appointed to last year.

Incumbent Andrea Anderson, Amy Carvalho and Andrew Coates have all filed for the Board of Regents in District 12 of the state university system.

Those who want to run for state leadership positions should file their candidacy with the secretary of state’s office at the Grant Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Blvd.

Those who want to run for positions in the state Assembly and Clark County should file their candidacy at the Clark County Registrar of Voters, 500 Clark County Government Center, First Floor Pueblo Room, South Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas.

Candidates may file between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except on holidays and weekends. Appointments are not available.

The last day to change how a name will appear on the ballot is Friday, March 16, and the last day to withdraw candidacy or rescind withdrawal of candidacy is Tuesday, March 27.