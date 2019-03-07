News Briefs, March 7

Local vandalism under investigation by police

Boulder City Police Department is investigating the vandalism of six vehicles and one residence over the weekend. According to the police department, the suspect or suspects used a BB gun. No injuries were reported, only property damage. All of the incidents were reported or discovered between 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, and noon Sunday, March 3, on El Camino Way, Gloria Lane and Georgia Avenue.

The private residence was occupied while it was vandalized but the vehicles were not. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s nonemergency line at 702-293-9224.

Joining Forces campaign aims to catch speeders

Boulder City Police Department is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies to help stop aggressive drivers and speeders as part of a statewide effort.

This Joining Forces campaign is put on by the Nevada Department of Transportation, Office of Traffic Safety, and its goal is to increase high-visibility patrols through Wednesday, March 13, to prevent drivers from speeding.

“We often find that the sight of an officer’s vehicle on the highway causes motorists to slow down and drive with caution,” said Police Chief Tim Shea. “Funding for the extra patrols through Joining Forces could save lives.”

The extra patrols will be within Boulder City limits on Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 95.

The police department received a $42,500 grant from NDOT’s Office of Traffic Safety to participate in Joining Forces.