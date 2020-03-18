News Briefs, March 19

Candidate field finalized

The field of candidates to represent the Boulder City area is complete, and they will face off in the June 9 election.

Rep. Susie Lee has filed for re-election to serve in Congress representing District 3. She is being challenged by fellow Democrats Dennis Sullivan and Tiffany Ann Watson; Republicans Brian Nadell, Corwin Newberry, Mindy Robinson, Dan Rodimer, Dan Schwartz and Victor Willert; Independent American Ed Bridges II; Libertarian Steve Brown; and Gary Crispin, who has no party affiliation.

Rep. Glen Leavitt, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the state Assembly. He is being challenged by Democrat Brent Foutz and American Independent Bill Hoge.

Also up for election is a seat on the Clark County School District. Andrew E. Cartwright, Kari Deike, Lisa Guzman, Amanda Kennedy, Liberty Leavitt, Jshauntae Marshall, Anand Nair and Mike Rowe are seeking the four-year term.

Early voting in Clark County is scheduled for May 23 to June 5.

Arizona Hot Spring ladder temporarily closed

The ladder on the Arizona Hot Spring trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been temporarily closed. The ladder was washed out during a recent flood and is closed in the interest of public and employee safety, a park representative said.

During the closure, visitors will not be able to reach the hot spring from the Colorado River. Access will only be possible by hiking the very strenuous 2.5-mile Arizona Hot Spring Trail from the U.S. Highway 93 trailhead.

The ladder is scheduled to reopen by April 16.