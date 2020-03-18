44°F
News

News Briefs, March 19

By Boulder City Review
March 18, 2020 - 3:50 pm
 

Candidate field finalized

The field of candidates to represent the Boulder City area is complete, and they will face off in the June 9 election.

Rep. Susie Lee has filed for re-election to serve in Congress representing District 3. She is being challenged by fellow Democrats Dennis Sullivan and Tiffany Ann Watson; Republicans Brian Nadell, Corwin Newberry, Mindy Robinson, Dan Rodimer, Dan Schwartz and Victor Willert; Independent American Ed Bridges II; Libertarian Steve Brown; and Gary Crispin, who has no party affiliation.

Rep. Glen Leavitt, a Republican, is seeking re-election to the state Assembly. He is being challenged by Democrat Brent Foutz and American Independent Bill Hoge.

Also up for election is a seat on the Clark County School District. Andrew E. Cartwright, Kari Deike, Lisa Guzman, Amanda Kennedy, Liberty Leavitt, Jshauntae Marshall, Anand Nair and Mike Rowe are seeking the four-year term.

Early voting in Clark County is scheduled for May 23 to June 5.

Arizona Hot Spring ladder temporarily closed

The ladder on the Arizona Hot Spring trail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been temporarily closed. The ladder was washed out during a recent flood and is closed in the interest of public and employee safety, a park representative said.

During the closure, visitors will not be able to reach the hot spring from the Colorado River. Access will only be possible by hiking the very strenuous 2.5-mile Arizona Hot Spring Trail from the U.S. Highway 93 trailhead.

The ladder is scheduled to reopen by April 16.

(The Associated Press) This image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
Coronavirus Q&A
By Mary Hynes / RJ

In the past three months, “coronavirus” has become a household word. But how much do we know about the virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19? Here are some key facts as well as information about what to expect and how to prepare.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Claudia Bridges fills out the 2020 cen ...
Let the count begin; census underway
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2020 census has started in Boulder City, and residents can now be counted to help determine how they will be represented and where federal funds will be distributed for the next 10 years.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Federal regulators for Medicare and Medicaid rated ...
Nursing home inspections show failing infection control methods
By Michael Scott Davidson / RJ

More than 80 percent of Nevada’s nursing homes have failed to meet federal standards for infection prevention and control in the past three years, according to Medicare data.

Recognize symptoms to help prevent virus’ spread
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

Here is some basic information about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), including how to recognize it and how to protect yourself and others:

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Manager Al Noyola addresses attendees at a March ...
City cancels meetings, closes facilities
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City officials recently declared a state of emergency due to the global coronavirus pandemic and have postponed all public meetings and workshops as well as limited access to public facilities.

Update to city code halted
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

After adamantly delaying a discussion and possible vote to update to the city’s code, the mayor has removed it from City Council’s consideration indefinitely.

Robert Fahnestock A District Court judge granted a motion for BFE LLC to use mobile tankers to ...
Judge OKs fuel tankers use
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

An operator at the Boulder City Municipal Airport can now use his tractor-trailers to dispense fuel, thanks to an order from a District Court judge.

Boulder City The city's custodial staff is using a Protexus Electrostatic Sprayer, which allows ...
Precautions taken to stop virus’s spread
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s government and businesses are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after two cases were recently confirmed in Clark County.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) At a recent budget workshop, $1 million for accessi ...
City Hall improvements delayed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Potential improvements to City Hall took a step back as City Council removed them from the draft of the 2021 fiscal year budget.