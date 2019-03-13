News Briefs, March 14

(File) Motorists traveling on southbound Interstate 11 should be prepared for delays as the Nevada Department of Transportation will close one lane between Railroad Pass and Wagonwheel Drive for repairs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, March 14.

Staff to hold budget workshop

Boulder City staff are holding an educational workshop from 12:15-1:15 p.m. Monday, March 18, for the 2019 fiscal year budget. The workshop is free and will take place at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

The 2019 fiscal year budget is effective from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

For questions about the workshop, contact Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante at 702-293-9302 or llaplante@bcnv.org.

I- 11 lanes temporarily closed

The temporary lane closure is needed for pavement repairs.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.