News Briefs, March 1

Ethics complaint filed against mayor in attorney selection

Boulder City resident Ainsworth Hunt has filed an ethics complaint against Mayor Rod Woodbury for “purposely and knowingly” minimizing the role Acting City Attorney Steve Morris plays in Woodbury’s church during the Sept. 20 and 26 meetings when he and other members of the City Council selected Morris as the city’s permanent attorney.

The complaint was filed Tuesday afternoon with the Nevada Commission on Ethics and alleges violations of several statutes.

Morris was named president of the Henderson Nevada Eldorado Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in April 2017. According to Hunt’s complaint, that position has religious authority over the geographical area where he serves, which includes Boulder City, and Morris can “receive prophecy and revelation from God” on behalf of church members.

“I believe the city of Boulder City is worth fighting for … and those who lack integrity are worth fighting against,” Hunt said when asked why he filed his complaint.

Those running for state, county positions can start filing Tuesday

Tuesday is the first day for candidates to file for election to state and county positions, as well as federal positions representing the state of Nevada. The filing period is open through Friday, March 16.

Those who want to run for state leadership positions should file their candidacy with the secretary of state’s office at the Grant Sawyer Building, 555 E. Washington Blvd., or at the Election Division, 101. N. Carson St., Suite 3, in Carson City.

Those who want to run for positions in the state Assembly and Clark County should file their candidacy at the Clark County Registrar of Voters, 500 Clark County Government Center, First Floor Pueblo Room, South Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas.

Candidates may file between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., except on holidays and weekends. Appointments are not available.

The last day to change how a name will appear on the ballot is Friday, March 16, and the last day to withdraw candidacy or rescind withdrawal of candidacy is Tuesday, March 27.

Nominations open for city’s Historic Preservation Award

Since 2011, Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Committee and City Council have honored a building or property within the historic district whose characteristics display the spirit of the area. For its 2018 award, the committee is again opening the nomination process to the public.

To be nominated, a property must be within Boulder City’s historic district. The award is based on the exterior of the building/property as it is seen from the street. It is open to all properties and can be either for a historically appropriate remodel or addition or an excellent example of preservation or restoration. It will be not be based on the number of nominations for a property.

Nominations can be submitted at www.bcnv.org, in person or by mail to the Community Development Department at City Hall, 401 California Ave. They must include the property’s address.

Councilwoman holding town hall meeting about tourism tonight

Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt is holding a town hall meeting on tourism at 6 p.m. today, March 1, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. The meeting will include a presentation by Boulder City Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan, as well as one by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority about its local tourism efforts.

In addition, Leavitt will share the city’s efforts and solicit feedback and suggestions from citizens.

Fifth helicopter crash victim dies

A fifth person has died after a helicopter crash Feb. 10 in the Grand Canyon.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed the death of 29-year-old British tourist Ellie Milward, who died Sunday at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. She was hospitalized there with three other critically injured British tourists after the crash, according to police.

The coroner’s office said her husband, 31-year-old Jonathan Udall, died Feb. 22 from complications related to burns from the crash.

Udall and Milward were on their honeymoon, according to a crowdfunding page set up in their names.

Three of the seven people aboard — Becky Dobson, 27; Jason Hill, 32; and Stuart Hill, 30 — died at the scene.

The six British tourists and the pilot were aboard a Eurocopter EC130 helicopter belonging to the Boulder City-based Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters tour company when it crashed about 5:20 p.m. near Quartermaster Canyon on the Hualapai Nation reservation, Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley said.

The crash site is about 60 miles west of Peach Springs, Arizona.