News Briefs, June 28

Man indicted on terrorism charge after bypass bridge incident

Henderson resident Matthew P. Wright, 30, was indicted June 21 by the Mohave County grand jury in Kingman, Arizona, on charges of terrorism and other offenses related to his 90-minute standoff June 15 on the O’Callaghan-Tillman Memorial Bridge.

He was indicted on felony charges of terrorism, aggravated assault, unlawful flight and weapons offense for the incident in which he allegedly parked a black, homemade armored vehicle on the bridge with a small sign in the driver’s side window that read “Release the OIG report.”

Arizona Department of Public Safety Detective Kyle Creager said a bomb squad search of the vehicle after Wright’s arrest turned up an AR-15, a handgun, multiple magazines of ammunition, an unknown “suspicious device” and a “flash bang,” a diversionary device commonly used by law enforcement.

Wright remains in custody at the Mohave County Jail in Kingman, with bail set at $25,000, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. His arraignment is set for July 5 in Mohave County Superior Court.

Fireworks sales begin today

Sales of “safe and sane” fireworks in Clark County begin today, June 28, and continue through Wednesday, July 4, the only time they are legal in the county, according to the Boulder City website.

“Safe and sane” fireworks do not shoot into the air and/or explode, and they are sold by authorized vendors, typically in outdoor stands. They will have the words “safe-and-sane” stamped on them.

Fireworks are not allowed to be used after midnight Wednesday, July 4.

No fireworks are ever allowed on federal lands, including Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

When using fireworks, they should be placed on a flat, hard surface away from buildings, vehicles and dry brush. A source of water, a bucket and/or garden hose should be kept nearby in case of fire.

California man who drowned at Lake Mohave identified

The California man who drowned June 17 at Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been identified by the Mohave County medical examiner’s office.

He was 44-year-old Mauricio Garcia Perez of San Jose. His death has been ruled an accident by the medical examiner’s office.

Search and rescue crews from the National Park Service found his body underwater June 18. Officials said he had failed to resurface after going underwater just before 11:15 a.m. June 17 at Pot Cove in Lake Mohave.

The park service and the Bullhead City Police Department sent divers and aerial support to search the area until nightfall Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation, the park service said.

— Rio Lacanlale

Las Vegas Review-Journal