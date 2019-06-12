82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

News Briefs, June 13

By Boulder City Review
June 12, 2019 - 4:32 pm
 

Driver in fatal crash faces murder charge

The driver involved in a fatal crash on Boulder City Parkway in March is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

On Tuesday, June 11, Joshua Buckingham, 27, was scheduled for a status check in Boulder City Justice Court. He had been charged with and pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm to other person in March.

Attorney Michael Giles with the Clark County district attorney’s office said he filed an amended complaint against Buckingham, charging him with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon as well as the reckless driving. Both charges are felonies.

Buckingham’s defense attorneys were not present at the hearing. Giles said they told him they were stuck in Tonopah and were requesting a preliminary hearing for the case be set for 1 p.m. Oct. 1. Boulder City Justice of the Peace Victor Miller approved the request.

Witnesses said Buckingham was traveling at more than 100 mph and was making frequent lane changes before the March 7 crash, which killed a 58-year-old Henderson man.

Joshua Buckingham Amended Complaint by Boulder City Review on Scribd

Train museum bill passes final hurdle

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 84, a bond reauthorization bill that includes funds for state museums Friday, June 7.

The bill provides $217.5 million in bonding authority for projects across Nevada, including expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to share Boulder City’s evolution from the hungry, hardworking 31ers who built Hoover Dam to the leader in green energy that we’ve become today,” Mayor Rod Woodbury said. “I want to personally thank our diligent management team and lobbyists, as well as Sen. Joe Hardy and Assemblyman Glen Leavitt, for getting behind the vision, … to secure this hard-fought funding.”

Funds from the bonds would be used for phases one and two of the three-phase, $35 million railroad museum project.

“Helen Keller once said, ‘Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.’ I have never had that mean as much to me as with the accomplishment of seeing AB84 signed by Gov. Sisolak,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. “Finally knowing we will have the necessary funding to break ground on this majestic project is phenomenal — a huge win for the entire community of Boulder City.”

Voters originally approved the bond in 2001. The reauthorization will not affect Nevada’s general fund.

The bill passed the Assembly 39-0 on May 23 and the Senate 20-1 on June 2.

Excessive heat warning issued

An excessive heat warning for the area has been extended through 8 p.m. today, June 13, by the National Weather Service.

The weather service is forecasting temperatures to reach 105 to 110 degrees in Boulder City and the Las Vegas Valley and 110 to 115 degrees in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the hottest they have been so far this year.

Due to cooler than normal temperatures in May and lack of time to acclimate, people may be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The weather service recommends those spending time outdoors to schedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, as car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Damboree parade entries sought

Entries for the city’s 71st annual Damboree parade are being sought, with a $50 incentive offered to those who submit their applications early.

Entries postmarked June 23 or earlier will cost $25. After that, the price goes to $75.

The parade, scheduled for July 4, will start at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado Street and Nevada Way. It will continue down Nevada Way to Fifth Street and on Fifth Street to Avenue B. The parade will end at Avenue B and Sixth Street in Broadbent Park.

The theme for this year’s parade is “IBC.” Entries will be judged on the best portrayal of the theme, appearance and originality. Trophies to the winning entries will be awarded at 11 a.m. in the park.

Entrants can start lining up as early as 8 a.m.

For more information, call 702-293-9256 or email Damboree@bcnv.org. Parade applications are available for download by clicking the link on the city’s homepage at http://www.bcnv.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilman Kiernan McManus was elected mayor of Bou ...
Incumbents ousted; McManus elected mayor
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters ushered in a new era of leadership by electing Kiernan McManus as mayor of the town over incumbent Rod Woodbury.

James Howard Adams
Adams, Bridges to join council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council will have several new faces as residents voted in James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges to its two open seats over incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman during Tuesday’s municipal election.

City gets OK to refinance existing debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In Tuesday’s election, Boulder City residents showed they wanted City Council to be able to save money by refinancing debt but decided not to move forward with funding a proposed new aquatic center or allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets.

(Boulder City) At its meeting on Monday, June 10, City Council approved changing the conservati ...
Habitat for tortoises enlarged
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Desert tortoises in the Eldorado Valley will have a larger area to play in and live as the City Council approved an agreement with Clark County on Monday for a new boundary to the Boulder City Conservation Easement.

Garrett Junior High School should not be affected by the Clark County School District's recent ...
District eliminating dean positions
By Amelia Pak-Harvey Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District will eliminate all 170 dean positions at middle and high schools to close a roughly $17 million deficit projected for the upcoming school year.

(Boulder City Review) Bouldercityreview.com debuts a new look today, June 13, that is cleaner a ...
Website debuts new look
By Boulder City Review

Bouldercityreview.com is launching a new look today that makes it easier to read and find the news you want to know about Boulder City.

(Southern Nevada Health District) The first West Nile virus of the season was found in mosquito ...
West Nile virus found in three area mosquitoes
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The first instances of West Nile virus of the season were found in mosquitoes that had been captured within Boulder City’s ZIP code, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Secret, high-yield accounts just another scam
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Older residents can be targets for the promise of high-yield, “prime bank” accounts. Using complicated and phony documents, this scam promises retirees that they can participate in high-yield investments connected to secretive accounts only available to the ultra-high-net-worth families at Swiss, French, English or other overseas banks.

McManus, Adams, Bridges win
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

With 100 percent of the vote centers reporting, Councilman Kiernan McManus has been elected mayor, defeating incumbent Mayor Rod Woodbury, 2,527 to 2,131 votes.