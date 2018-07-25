News Briefs, July 26

Body of man with gunshot wound found on Veterans Memorial

The body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound was found on the ground next to an unoccupied white sedan on Veterans Memorial Drive just south of Boulder City Parkway at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, July 22, according to police reports.

His death is being investigated, and a cause of death has not been released by the Clark County coroner. The identity of the man also is not being released until his next of kin is located and notified. The man appeared to be in his 50s.

Lisa LaPlante, communications manager for the city, said there is no evidence that would lead police to believe there is any danger to the public.

Man dies while swimming at Lake Mohave

A man died Monday, July 23, at Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Officials received a report of a possible drowning at Cabinsite Cove at 2:33 p.m. The reporting party said a man had not surfaced after diving into the water.

National Park Service rangers and Bullhead City Fire Department Dive Team responded. The man’s body was recovered at 4:55 p.m.

Park Service officials said the victim was 21-year-old Christopher Ivan Infante-Alarcon.

The Mohave County medical examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

City, utilities receive high credit ratings from Moody’s Investors

Boulder City and its utility bonds received Aa3 ratings from Moody’s Investors Services, meaning they maintain high financial standards with low credit risk.

Moody’s found the city’s finances are strong, with large reserves and liquidity. Moody’s applauded the city’s “drive to grow revenues by leasing land for solar generation projects.” Strong revenue growth in recent years, negligible debt and the city’s proximity to Las Vegas were also strengths.

“The mayor and City Council make it a priority to maintain and keep improving our financial position,” said City Manager Al Noyola.

According to the report, recent utility rates are an investment in the city’s utility infrastructure.

“The rate increases is intended largely to fund pay-go capital improvements across services and keep up with escalating costs. Despite rising utility rates, the city’s combined bill is still considered more affordable than other Las Vegas area cities, according to the fiscal 2019 budget,” the agency wrote in its report.

“Our flexibility to adapt to changing economic conditions is important to a sustainable community,” said Finance Director Diane Pelletier. “The rate increase was not an easy decision, but it says to the outside world that Boulder City is responsive, willing to invest in the future and is able to meet its credit liabilities.”