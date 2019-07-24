News Briefs, July 25

■

Former City Council candidate Brent Foutz was found guilty on two charges in Boulder City Municipal Court, stemming from an incident last year.

On Thursday, July 18, Judge Pro-Tem Margaret Whitaker found Foutz guilty of trespassing, not amounting to burglary, and resisting a public officer for a December 2018 incident in which he refused to leave the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, after being told he was trespassed and must leave.

Whitaker fined him $500 for each charge and sentenced him to seven days in jail with credit for time served.

According to court documents, Foutz said he would appeal the decision.

The criminal complaint, filed by the city attorney’s office Dec. 10, states that Foutz lunged toward one of the officers in a “violent manner” and became more aggressive when they were trying to restrain him. Additionally, he refused to comply with orders and it took both officers to drag him to the patrol vehicle.

Body found at lake identified

The body of a 70-year-old man was found Thursday, July 18, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Jack Lee Hungate of Southgate, Michigan, was found dead at the park near Echo Bay Wash, according to the Clark County coroner.

The park service reported that an employee came across an abandoned vehicle at 12:09 p.m. near the wash at mile marker 33 on Northshore Road.

The coroner’s office is still investigating the cause and manner of Hungate’s death.

Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover said the death did not look suspicious.

Pool schedules game day

Boulder City Pool is inviting local residents to join in fun and games when it hosts a game day Wednesday, Aug. 7.

“At the Carnival” is the theme of the event and people of all ages are welcome.

To be held during the afternoon’s open swim session, game day will offer a variety of carnival/circus-type games from 1:30-3 p.m. Each participant will receive a goody bag with small toys at the conclusion of the event.

Admission to the pool will be free for those who register at the pool’s front desk prior to Aug. 7. Regular pool admission ($2 for youths) will be charged for those who register on the day of the event.

Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by someone 14 or older.

The pool complex is at 861 Avenue B. Call 702-293-9286 for more information.

Police target distracted driving

Boulder City Police Department is joining with other law enforcement agencies statewide to crack down on distracted driving.

The Joining Forces campaign began Monday, July 22, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 4. It is designed to increase enforcement and awareness of distracted driving, which includes using any handheld electronic device. Nevada law prohibits use of these devices — cellphones, MP3 players, navigation systems — while driving.

More than two dozen law enforcement agencies throughout the state are participating in the campaign. Boulder City Police Department is conducting extra patrols within the city limits.

“One of the worst causes of distracted driving these days is cellphones,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “But anything that takes a driver’s attention away from the road is dangerous. We want to stress that there is never a phone call, text or on-the-go meal that is worth the lives of the driver, his or her passengers nor others sharing the roadways.”