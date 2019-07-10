99°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

News Briefs, July 11

By Boulder City Review
July 10, 2019 - 3:51 pm
 

Court stays district’s order to eliminate school deans

A District Court judge in Las Vegas has temporarily halted the Clark County School District from eliminating 170 dean positions for this upcoming school year.

On Wednesday, July 7, Judge Nancy Allf issued a temporary restraining order in response to a complaint filed last month by the administrators union alleging that the school board violated Nevada’s open meeting law by voting behind closed doors to eliminate the deans positions to help close a $17 million deficit.

An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 14, two days after the 2019-2020 school year begins.

Boulder City High School is one of the schools that would lose its dean position.

The temporary restraining order will give both sides time to present their cases to the court ahead of a ruling on the merits of the union’s complaint and the possible issuance of an injunction.

The decision also freezes efforts to reassign deans to schools as teachers, which were already underway.

The district said in a statement that it will comply with the temporary order pending a hearing.

City’s request for new trial in crosswalk case continues

Nevada’s Supreme Court is one step closer in making a decision about whether to grant the city a new trial in a case for which it was found guilty of vindictive prosecution against a former resident.

On June 19, the city petitioned the court for a writ of mandamus or certiorari to have an order by District Judge Richard Scotti vacated and a new trial granted. The case stems from the June 8, 2016, arrest of former resident John Hunt while he was protesting a police-sanctioned crosswalk enforcement event. On July 3, the court ordered Hunt’s attorney Stephen Stubbs to file his answer about why the city’s request should not be granted.

Stubbs has 28 days to file his answer, and the city then has 14 days to file a response.

For this proceeding, the city retained Marquis Aurbach Coffing at the rate of $200 per hour.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City) Councilwoman Tracy Folda addresses City Council on Tuesday, July 9, after being ...
Folda to join council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Resident Tracy Folda was appointed to complete the City Council term vacated by Kiernan McManus when he was elected mayor in June.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Councilwoman Claudia Bridges sings happy birth ...
Historic preservation position eliminated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is not getting a full-time historic preservation officer as City Council approved eliminating the position in a divided vote at its meeting Tuesday, July 9.

Tina Ransom
Get help if you feel victimized by scammer
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Buying a timeshare can be a rip-off. But imagine getting ripped off twice or three times by crooks promising to help you resell your timeshare. The crooks typically ask for money upfront for advertising, title searches and other administrative fees. You may even be told you’ll get your money back if your timeshare isn’t sold in 90 days. According to investment advisers that’s a big, fat lie. You won’t get anything back except a lighter wallet.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The sky above Lake Mead became a colorful palette S ...
Natural Beauty
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

(Meadow Valley Contractors Inc.) New sidewalks, curbs, gutters, landscaping and utility improve ...
Parkway transformation to start soon
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s complete street project is expected to start this month and will include utility upgrades and road improvements, according to the city.

Boulder City High School's dean position was recently eliminated but it is getting a new admini ...
School district unveils plan to boost campus safety
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District has unveiled a plan to help with school safety, which is bringing a new position to Boulder City High School.