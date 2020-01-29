52°F
News

News Briefs, Jan. 30

By Boulder City Review
January 29, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 

City named one of five finalists for Good Government award

Boulder City has been selected as one of five finalists for the Cashman Good Government Award after winning the category for cities under 100,000. The award honors government entities and individuals whose ingenuity provides services to residents better, faster and less expensively.

A winner will be named next month.

The city is a finalist because of its refinancing efforts with the outstanding debt from the raw waterline that resulted in approximately $3.5 million in savings.

“My staff has made fiscal responsibility, prudent financial stewardship and transparency priorities for the city,” said Diane Pelletier, finance director for Boulder City. “The ingenuity displayed by the team has served the citizens in a cost effective and fiscally responsible manner and provide an exceptional example worthy of the 2019 Cashman Good Government Award.”

“This finance team continues to lead the way in cost savings and finding new and improved revenue streams for the city,” said Al Noyola, city manager.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication of Diane and all who work in finance to keeping Boulder City a great place to live, work, play and retire.”

The award is sponsored by the Nevada Taxpayers Association.

Roads repairs in recreation area set to begin in early February

A $5.6 million pavement preservation project to improve roads within Lake Mead National Recreation Area is scheduled to begin in early February.

The project will include cleaning, patching, resurfacing and re-marking roads and parking areas at Katherine Landing, Temple Bar, Eldorado Canyon, South Cove and the park headquarters and warehouse complex. The work is scheduled to take place during daylight hours on weekdays through April.

During construction, visitors may experience short delays along the roadways and parking areas may be closed for a limited time.

This is the second phase of the park’s overall pavement preservation project. Phase one, which was around $5 million, was completed in 2019.

