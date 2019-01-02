News Briefs, Jan. 3

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The trash can at the start of the Historic Railroad Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area is overflowing as trash service is not taking place during the partial government shutdown. Other dumpsters in the park, such as those at the Boulder Beach Campground and the trailhead for the Railroad Trail, are full but not overflowing.

Local businesses not affected by government shutdown

Vendors at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are operating as normal despite the government’s partial shutdown.

In the meantime, trash has begun to accumulate at several areas within the park and restroom facilities are running out of supplies.

Desert Adventures of Boulder City has not noticed a drop in its business, according to an employee for the company that offers paddling tours on Lake Mead and the Colorado River.

“As of right now, all of our trips are running as normal,” said Adrena Tribble, a Desert Adventures employee.

David Freireich, who is in corporate communications for Aramark, which operates the Desert Princess, said they are continuing business as usual.

The Park Service has been providing limited services to the park since the Dec. 22 shutdown.

Boulder City ‘Joining Forces’ to promote safety on roadways

Boulder City Police Department is partnering with other law enforcement agencies statewide in a “Joining Forces” campaign to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws.

Through Jan. 22, more than two dozen law enforcement agencies will to crack down on drivers exceeding speed limits or driving too fast for road conditions.

During the campaign, officers will conduct extra patrols on Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 95 within the city’s limits.

“Officers have pulled over drivers on I-11 driving more than 90, even 100 miles per hour, which could have deadly outcomes if the vehicle collides with another,” said Chief Tim Shea of the Boulder City Police Department. “Funding for the extra patrols through Joining Forces could save lives. Hopefully even the publicity around this project will encourage everyone to watch their speed.”

Boulder City Police Department received a $42,500 grant to participate in Joining Forces campaigns this year.

Boulder City Review seeks opinion page columnists

Do you have a passion for words? A burning desire to see your name in print? An opinion worth sharing with others?

We are looking for you. The Boulder City Review is seeking local residents who are interested in writing a monthly opinion column.

All we need is between 500 and 700 words about issues that are important to you and your fellow readers of the Boulder City Review.

In return, you will receive praise, criticism, comments and appreciation. Oh, and there’s a small stipend, too.

If you are interested, please send a couple of samples of your writing to editor Hali Bernstein Saylor at hsaylor@reviewjournal.com. Please include your name, a short biography and your contact information, along with why you feel you would be a good columnist.