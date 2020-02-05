News Briefs, Feb. 6

Traffic in town to be affected as vessel heads to Lake Mead

A large pressure vessel will be transported through Boulder City this morning, Feb. 6, as it nears the end of an almost 500-mile journey. The vessel looks like a large tank and is part of the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s low lake level pumping station.

It is expected to arrive in Boulder City between 9-10 a.m. and will travel from northbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 11. There it will have to make a U-turn because of its size. It will then head north and exit again at U.S. 95 before turning onto southbound U.S. Highway 93.

It will then travel along Boulder City Parkway and turn left at Buchanan Avenue, continuing on to Lakeshore Road where it will turn left into Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The Nevada Highway Patrol will be leading the way from Needles through Boulder City.

Joining Forces event scheduled

Boulder City Police Department is participating in a Joining Forces event to deter speeding; it continues through Monday, Feb. 17.

“We have seen a number of people treating the speed limit like a suggestion, but there is never a good reason for someone to speed,” said Chief Tim Shea. “Getting caught can be costly; fines can run hundreds of dollars depending on the offense. Not only is it costly — it is also dangerous. We’ve seen time and again the devastating impact these senseless accidents have on family and friends of victims.”

According to the city, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has estimated that it costs society $40 billion each year because of speed-related crashes.

Former council candidate sentenced

Former City Council candidate Brent Foutz was found guilty on two counts in District Court. The charges stem from a 2018 incident at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home.

On Jan. 21, Eighth District Court Judge Richard Scotti found Foutz guilty of trespassing and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. He had been found guilty of the charges by Boulder City Municipal Court Judge Pro-Tem Margaret Whitaker on July 18, 2019, and was appealing them.

The charges came from a December confrontation in which Foutz refused to leave the veterans home in Boulder City after being told he had trespassed and must leave. Whitaker fined him $500 for each charge and sentenced him to seven days in jail with credit for time served.

Scotti upheld the $500 fine for each charge and seven days incarceration with credit for time served.