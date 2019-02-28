News Briefs, Feb. 28

Case continued

The pre-trial conference for Andrew Stopper, a Boulder City restaurant owner, has been continued until April 16 at 3 p.m.

Stopper is facing multiple charges, including battery and assault, stemming from allegations made by a former female employee.

In the complaint, received by the court May 3, he is accused of four misdemeanors: battery, assault, harassment and coercion. It alleges that at the restaurant, he slapped the woman on the buttocks, rubbed her hand, put his arm around her, kissed her on the head and grabbed her with both hands.

The complaint also states that he swung a knife back and forth like a baseball bat while giving her an unfriendly stare.

Stopper owns Anthony’s on the Parkway, 1312 Boulder City Parkway, Suite D. The restaurant was formerly called Anthony’s Trattoria.

Candidate forum on Monday

A candidate forum for the mayoral candidates in June’s municipal election will take place on Monday, March 4, from 6-8 p.m. Mayor Rod Woodbury is being challenged by Warren Harhay and Kiernan McManus for the position.

The forum is free and open to the public and will take place at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

Due to the number of candidates, a primary election will take place on Tuesday, April 2.