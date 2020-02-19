News Briefs, Feb. 20

(Metropolitan Police Department) Donald Shapiro

Presidential caucus on Saturday

The Nevada Democratic presidential caucus will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at Boulder City High School, 1100 Fifth St.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and voters must be present by noon in order to participate. Those who participated in early voting do not need to come to the caucus.

In addition to the caucus, those who need to register to vote, update their voter information or change their party affiliation may do so at Saturday’s event.

Transportation, including for those who are disabled, is available. For details or more information contact the Boulder City Democratic Club at http://bouldercitydemocraticclub.com or 702-530-6604 or visit http://www.nvdems.com.

Warrant issued for resident

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Feb. 18, for Boulder City resident Donald Shapiro, who had pleaded guilty in October to the gross misdemeanor charge of open and gross lewdness upon a vulnerable person, after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing.

According to the District Court hearing minutes, Shapiro’s attorney, Deanna M. Keane, her colleague Marco Luna was handling the case and he had said Shapiro has mental health issues and may have gotten the date confused.

Judge Michael Cherry ordered the bench warrant and did not set any bail.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 19, morning, Shapiro was not in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

Shapiro was originally charged with one felony count of open and gross lewdness upon a vulnerable person after allegedly groping a disabled person during a car ride. According to his negotiated guilty plea agreement, if he is not a high risk to reoffend, he could be given probation as his sentence. Additionally, if he successfully completes his sentence, he can withdraw this guilty plea and plead to guilty to the misdemeanor charge of lewd and/or dissolute conduct.

Man pleads guilty in 2018 bridge blockade near Hoover Dam

A Nevada man who blocked a bridge near the Hoover Dam with a homemade armored vehicle in 2018 has pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat in a Kingman, Arizona, court.

Matthew Wright, 32, of Henderson pleaded guilty to the terrorism charge and two other felony crimes, including aggravated assault and fleeing from law enforcement as part of a plea agreement reached Feb. 4, the Arizona Republic reported Feb. 11.

Wright faces less than a decade in prison compared to a potential life sentence, prosecutors said.

BC helps Henderson police serve local search warrant

Henderson Police Department’s property detectives served a search warrant at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at a home in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court in Boulder City.

The department was assisted by Boulder City Police. Chief Tim Shea said it was a stolen property case.

The public information office for the Henderson Police Department said no other information could be provided because the investigation is “still open, active and ongoing.”

NDOT hiring summer interns

The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting applications for paid summer internships through Feb. 28.

The internships provide on-the-job training in administration and civil and environmental engineering, including roadway and bridge design, construction, hydraulics, materials, as well as traffic engineering, environmental stewardship and highway project administration, maintenance and storm water management.

The internships take place May through August and pay up to $18 per hour, depending on education and experience for the positions throughout the state.

Applications can be submitted by selecting the “careers” link of nevadadot.com. Applicants must be a high school graduate and enrolled in a college program.