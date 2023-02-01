45°F
News Briefs, Feb. 2

By Boulder City Review
February 1, 2023 - 3:42 pm
 

Fire department recognized for lifesaving program

The ability to provide on-the-spot CPR can mean the difference between life and death in the case of sudden cardiac arrest and the Boulder City Fire Department has been recognized for a program that seeks to ensure that such care is never more than 90 seconds away.

The fire department is one of six finalists for the Cashman Good Government Award, which is given out annually by the Nevada Taxpayers Association to recognize organizations and individuals who come up with ways to provide services that are better, faster and less expensive than existing alternatives. Boulder City was nominated in the Cities Under 100,000 category.

The winner will be announced later this month in Carson City.

The Community CPR/AED program aims to put 43 AED units no more than 300 feet apart in businesses throughout the community. The units are listed in a directory used by police dispatchers and are tied into a national database via the PulsePoint AED app, which is available for most mobile devices.

The fire department also provides CPR/AED training to businesses regardless of whether or not there is an AED on premises.

This nomination marks the second time that Boulder City has been recognized by the NTA, the last being in 2020 for a program that refinanced some city bond debt at a low interest rate resulting in taxpayers savings of nearly $5 million.

City accepting nominations for Historic Preservation Award

The city is accepting nominations for its 13th annual Historic Preservation Award, which recognizes outstanding projects involving the preservation, rehabilitation and enhancement of Boulder City’s historic buildings and neighborhoods.

Nominations will be accepted through April 9.

Information, forms and online submissions are available at bcnv.org/HPAwards. Nominations also can be mailed to the Community Development Department, City Hall, 401 California Avenue, Boulder City, NV 89005.

The award recipient will be recognized in a video broadcast on BCTV and posted to the city’s webpage and social media accounts during May’s observance of Historic Preservation Month.

Fuel dock closes temporarily

The fuel dock at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave will be closed from now until March 31 for a modernization project.

Working with the park’s concessionaire, Katherine Landing at Lake Mohave Marina, the project will improve visitors’ experiences by replacing a system that dates to the early 1970s. The new system will support services by safely supplying fuel and 47 new transient moorage slips for visitors and their vessels.

As part of the process, Marina One (docks Q, R, S, T or U), will have its power shut off.

During the closure, land-based fuel will be available, as will the facilities at Cottonwood Cove.

“We are really excited about this project,” said Julie Drugatz, chief of commercial services for Lake Mead National Recreation Area. “This partnership continues to enhance the experience of the over 1 million visitors annually to Katherine Landing.”

