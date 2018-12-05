News Briefs, Dec. 6

Helicopter makes emergency landing on dry lake bed

On Tuesday, a Care Flight helicopter crew made an emergency landing on the dry lake bed near U.S. Highway 95. There were no injuries.

According to the city, the helicopter crew was transporting a patient from Bullhead City to Las Vegas when a warning a light went off. As a precaution, they decided to land. Soon after, a Mercy Air helicopter landed and picked up the patient to continue the transport to Las Vegas.

Parade available online, on BCTV

Santa’s Electric Night Parade from Saturday, Dec. 1, is available to watch for free online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QH6pKsWn4eg.

In previous years, Cox Communications recorded and aired the parade. This year, however, it was recorded by the city and will air on BCTV, Channel two on Cox Cable. For the next week, it will air four times a day at midnight, 3 8:30 and 10:10 p.m. The times are subject to change after Wednesday, Dec. 12.