News Briefs, Dec. 20

City to research land management amendment

Boulder City is researching how a request to allow more solar development in the dry lake bed will affect the space for recreation.

Recently, Silver Peak LLC submitted a request to amend the Land Management Plan to add 667 acres of the Eldorado Valley dry lake bed for solar uses. The Planning Commission recommended denial of the request at its meeting in November. The City Council will consider the amendment in January.

Today, Dec. 20, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., residents will be able to view in person the boundary of this request in the dry lake bed as city staffers installed temporary barrels along the mile-long perimeter of what would be the northern boundary of the proposed solar area.

A drone flight will also take place to photograph the area. The barrels and drone flight will show the approximately 820-acre portion of the dry lake bed that would remain as open space if the city were to approve an amendment to the LMP.

Beware of phone scam

The city reported that several residents had received phone solicitations from the Boulder City Fire Department.

Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson said the department does not request donations over the phone and instead raises money at events.

These events include Fill the Boot, hot chocolate sales and a pancake breakfast.

People who receive a call asking for money should not provide any personal information to the caller. They should report the call to the Boulder City Police Department online at http://bcnv.org/FormCenter/Contact-Forms-3/Police-Department-65.