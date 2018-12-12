News Briefs, Dec. 13

Hospital survey to assess local health care needs

Boulder City Hospital is inviting area residents to participate in an online survey to assess community health needs.

As a nonprofit, the hospital is required by federal law to undertake a community health needs assessment every three years and develop a community health improvement plan based the results.

The purpose of this survey is to improve health care services in the community by asking questions about residents’ use of health services, community health care needs and the quality of health care in Boulder City, according to Tom Maher, CEO of the hospital.

The survey is being coordinated by the Office of Statewide Initiatives at the UNR School of Medicine and can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCH-CHNA18. The survey will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 16, and should take about 10 minutes to complete.

Responses will be kept confidential and results are expected to be posted on the hospital website http://bchcares.org later this month.

For more information, contact Dr. John Packham at 775-784-1235 or jpackham@med.unr.edu, or Rebecca Ricksecker at Boulder City Hospital at 702-293-4111 or rricksecker@bouldercityhospital.org.

Phone threat causes lockdown at high school

Boulder City High School was on a soft lockdown for approximately 40 minutes Dec. 6 after it received a threat over the phone, according to the city’s Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante.

Two Boulder City Police officers responded to the school.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:35 p.m.

The caller’s phone number could not be traced, she said.