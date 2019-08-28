99°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

News Briefs, Aug. 29

By Boulder City Review
August 28, 2019 - 2:14 pm
 

Police target impaired drivers

There will be extra patrols through Sept. 10 as the Boulder City Police Department is participating in another Joining Forces event to increase enforcement efforts and keep impaired drivers and riders off the streets.

According to the city, this effort is part of the state’s goal to have zero road fatalities.

“We know that impaired drivers cause the most crashes that result in injuries and deaths in Nevada, and yet, people still take chances with their lives and the lives of others,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “It is frustrating to know that every two minutes someone is injured in a car crash and every 53 minutes someone is killed in an accident involving impaired drivers. This is a preventable crime, and lives can be saved by following some simple steps.”

Those steps are: Designate a sober driver before drinking; use a taxi, ride-share, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation; call 911 if a suspected drunk driver is on the road; take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who is about to drive impaired; and call law enforcement if you are unable to stop someone from driving impaired.

Rodimer joins race for Congress seat

Republican Dan Rodimer has announced he will run for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District in November 2020.

He joins Republicans Tiger Helglien, a businessman and community volunteer, and former state Treasurer Dan Schwartz as they vie to replace Democrat Susie Lee.

Rodimer is a small businessman, community leader and former WWE wrestler (as Dan Rodman).

“My thing is results, not resistance. I think that’s what Nevada wants and that’s what America wants,” Rodimer said on Fox and Friends.

The father of five said he prides himself on being a political outsider and a leader who has devoted his time to local nonprofits and employed hard-working families throughout Nevada.

“I’m on the school safety advisory committee; (our) children are the number one priority. I have five kids myself. And I’m worried about the future for them. You know, I’m a small business owner, too, and I’m frustrated with the red tape from the bureaucrats when it comes to small businesses. I want to cut that. I believe in tax cuts for small businesses; heck, I believe in tax cuts for the middle class, as well.”

Rodimer earned a law degree from Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida, and an undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida, where he played football.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
City rescues cats from hoarder’s home
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Animal Control rescued more than 40 cats last week from an animal hoarding situation and none are expected to be euthanized, according to Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt.

(Boulder City) Boulder City TV technician Holly Webb runs the cameras and sound system at Tuesd ...
City boosts video recording program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents will soon be able to view more city meetings online as City Council approved creating a new staff position to ensure that all the meetings are recorded.

Eric Marks/Courtesy the Reno News & Review The death of Dennis Myers, 70, was announced by his ...
Former columnist Myers dies, organs donated
Special to the Boulder City Review

Nevada journalist Dennis Myers, a former columnist for the Boulder City Review, suffered a massive stroke last week and died in Reno.

 
Historic building gets fresh look
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building in downtown Boulder City has a new coat of paint for the first time in more than 30 years.

(Tim Dewar) Proposals for the old airport hangar and runway at 1401 Boulder City Parkway will b ...
Proposals for historic hangar to be heard
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents will be able to hear proposals for the historic airport hangar property at Wednesday’s Historic Preservation Committee meeting.