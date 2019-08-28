News Briefs, Aug. 29

Police target impaired drivers

There will be extra patrols through Sept. 10 as the Boulder City Police Department is participating in another Joining Forces event to increase enforcement efforts and keep impaired drivers and riders off the streets.

According to the city, this effort is part of the state’s goal to have zero road fatalities.

“We know that impaired drivers cause the most crashes that result in injuries and deaths in Nevada, and yet, people still take chances with their lives and the lives of others,” said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. “It is frustrating to know that every two minutes someone is injured in a car crash and every 53 minutes someone is killed in an accident involving impaired drivers. This is a preventable crime, and lives can be saved by following some simple steps.”

Those steps are: Designate a sober driver before drinking; use a taxi, ride-share, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation; call 911 if a suspected drunk driver is on the road; take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who is about to drive impaired; and call law enforcement if you are unable to stop someone from driving impaired.

Rodimer joins race for Congress seat

Republican Dan Rodimer has announced he will run for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District in November 2020.

He joins Republicans Tiger Helglien, a businessman and community volunteer, and former state Treasurer Dan Schwartz as they vie to replace Democrat Susie Lee.

Rodimer is a small businessman, community leader and former WWE wrestler (as Dan Rodman).

“My thing is results, not resistance. I think that’s what Nevada wants and that’s what America wants,” Rodimer said on Fox and Friends.

The father of five said he prides himself on being a political outsider and a leader who has devoted his time to local nonprofits and employed hard-working families throughout Nevada.

“I’m on the school safety advisory committee; (our) children are the number one priority. I have five kids myself. And I’m worried about the future for them. You know, I’m a small business owner, too, and I’m frustrated with the red tape from the bureaucrats when it comes to small businesses. I want to cut that. I believe in tax cuts for small businesses; heck, I believe in tax cuts for the middle class, as well.”

Rodimer earned a law degree from Ave Maria School of Law in Naples, Florida, and an undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida, where he played football.