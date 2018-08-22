News Briefs, Aug. 23

City to update strategic plan

Boulder City is getting ready to update its strategic plan and will be asking residents to participate through a series of community meetings, according to Lisa LaPlante, communications manager.

The plan, which serves as a guide for city operations, would cover 2020-2025. The plan will likely contain a vision and mission for the city, multiyear goals, strategies and measurable outcomes for each goal, and reporting and accountability methods.

“I believe this plan can help us continue to provide quality services, excellent housing, a strong and vibrant economy and business environment, and a commitment to sustainability,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “I expect this plan to help us navigate challenges, including emerging technologies, aging infrastructure and a host of financially related issues.”

In the coming months, the city will hold meetings focused on getting community feedback. For those who cannot attend, online surveys will be used to gather input.

The mayor, council and city department leadership will start meeting this week with members of Management Partners, a national local government consulting firm with more than 20 years of experience facilitating and preparing strategic plans.

The new plan will update the existing document, Envision 2020, which was adopted in 2012.

I-11 crash victims identified

The men who were killed Aug. 14 in a crash on Interstate 11 have been identified. Christopher Levo, 63, of Milford, Ohio, was killed after he attempted a U-turn within the northbound lanes of I-11 and hit a Ford Ranger head-on, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The passenger of the SUV died at the scene the Highway Patrol said. He was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 64-year-old Steve Mondy, also of Milford.

Levo died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to officials.

Two people inside the Ranger were also hospitalized.