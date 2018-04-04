News Briefs, April 5

Power transformer expected to be put in place this morning

Boulder City’s power tap transformer, which will serve as a backup source in case of an outage, was expected to arrive by flatbed truck Wednesday afternoon, then be moved into place by crane Thursday morning.

Scott Hansen, public works director for the city, said officials don’t have an exact time the 217,000-pound transformer is expected, but was expected between .3 and 4 p.m. so that any disruptions to traffic will be minimal.

The proposed route to the substation near the landfill will take the truck from Veterans Memorial Drive to Adams Boulevard and then south on Utah Street.

Those wanting to go to the landfill or rifle/pistol club may be delayed 30-60 minutes, Hansen said.

“This new transformer provides a backup power supply for Boulder City in the event of a loss of the city’s normal transmission feed,” said Rory Dwyer, the city’s electric utility administrator. “The current BC Tap transformer is 54 years old and has a 44-megawatt capacity. Our town’s needs are 50-megawatt peak capacity. So, if we lose the feed on a hot summer day, BC Tap would not be able to supply the whole town.”

TravelNevada announces essay contest for eighth-graders

TravelNevada, the Nevada Division of Tourism, and the Nevada Department of Education are seeking entries from eighth-graders for its Discover Your Nevada essay contest.

Now in its second year, the contest offers a prize of a Nevada field trip.

Eighth-graders should write a full-page, single-typed essay reflecting on a memorable travel experience within the state or describing a desired trip in Nevada.

Essays can be emailed or sent through the mail and must be received no later than 5 p.m. April 20. Send essays to Nevada Department of Education, Attn: Kelly Nicholls, 700 E. Fifth St., Carson City, NV 89701 or to ndeinfo@doe.nv.gov.

Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled at Smith center

A Boulder City Neighborhood Crime Watch meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 19 at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

Representatives from the Boulder City Police Department and its volunteer program will be on hand to answer questions and address residents’ concerns.

All are welcome to attend.