News Briefs, April 19

Nature-themed activities highlight Saturday’s Earth Day event

An Earth Day celebration is planned for Saturday at Teddy Fenton Memorial Park Reflections Center, 1400 Colorado St.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the day will include the opportunity to help plant bird, butterfly and wildlife habitat gardens, sign up children for the Boulder City Kids Garden Club, and participate in a variety of art, garden and conservation workshops. Additionally, there will be make-and-take projects.

The celebration is sponsored by the Boulder City Parks & Recreation Department, Wilbur Weed Garden Initiative, Bee’s Mail Service, Boulder City Travel & Events, Chilly Jilly’z, The 3 Ds and Tony’s Pizza.

River Mountain Loop Trail improvement discussion set

Residents are invited to attend an open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 26, to learn more about proposed improvements to the River Mountains Loop Trail. The informal session will be held in the gym at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

Boulder City is collaborating with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to develop a plan that will connect the trail to the proposed new Nevada State Railroad Museum and downtown area. This study will identify routes, design features, amenities and costs.

Those attending the open house will be invited to share their ideas for the project, while learning more about the plan.

For those who cannot attend but would like to comment, contact Monika Bertaki at 702-676-1749 or bertakim@rtcsn.com.