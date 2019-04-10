News Briefs, April 11

Police: ‘No foul play’ regarding human remains found at wash

Boulder City Police Department does not suspect foul play in its recent discovery of human remains at a nearby wash.

According to the police call log, at 9:54 p.m. April 1 , officers received a report of jaw bone and femur in the area along with a Nevada driver’s license. The National Park Service notified the coroner and said the owner of the driver’s license had been reported missing.

The coroner is still working to identify the remains.

Stopper pretrial rescheduled

A pretrial conference for the case involving a Boulder City restaurant owner charged with battery and assault has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

Andrew Stopper, owner of Anthony’s Trattoria at 1312 Boulder City Parkway, Suite D, was originally scheduled for trial April 4 to face allegations made by a former employee.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Boulder City’s Municipal Court, “on or about Feb. 24, 2018,” Stopper used force and attempted to commit a violent injury against a woman who worked for him.

In the complaint, Stopper is accused of four misdemeanors: battery, assault, harassment and coercion. It alleges that at the restaurant, he slapped the woman on the buttocks, rubbed her hand, put his arm around her, kissed her on the head and grabbed her with both hands.

The complaint also states that he swung a knife back and forth like a baseball bat while giving her an unfriendly stare.

The criminal complaint was received by the court May 3 and Stopper was arrested July 13.

Organizers deem Big Clean recycling event big success

The second Big Clean event in Boulder City was a success, as a record number of items was donated, recycled and disposed of correctly, according to event organizers.

According to the city, 5,440 pounds of items were recycled, which is almost 500 percent higher than the previous year when 920 pounds were recycled. There was also 7,080 pounds of trash that was disposed of, almost 300 pounds more than in 2018.

“We are thrilled that the community finds value in this annual event and based on this year’s numbers it continues to grow,” said Michael Mays, community development director for Boulder City.

Residents also dropped of almost 3,000 pounds of metal to be recycled and 9,720 pounds of household waste to be disposed of. There was more than 10,000 pounds of paper left to be shredded, 5,273 pounds of electronics donated and 40 pounds of medication to be destroyed.

Additionally 800 books were donated to the Boulder City Library and 250 pounds of pet food were donated to Street Dogz.

The Big Clean allowed residents to recycle unwanted items and was co-sponsored by the city and Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. It took place March 30 in the parking lot of Bravo Field.

“Partnering with the chamber, the city will look for ways to expand the event next year to further promote neighborhood beautification and recycling opportunities,” Mays said.

Drought plan for Colorado River sent to president for signature

PHOENIX — A plan to address a shrinking supply of water on a river that serves 40 million people in the U.S. West is headed to President Donald Trump.

The U.S. House and Senate approved the Colorado River drought contingency plan Monday, April 8.

Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming spent years negotiating the drought plan. They aim to keep two key reservoirs from falling so low they cannot deliver water or produce hydropower.

Mexico has promised to store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border if the U.S. legislation is approved by April 22.

State water managers and federal officials have cited a prolonged drought, climate change and increasing demand for the river’s flows as reasons to cut back on water usage. The agreement runs through 2026.

In the lower basin, Arizona and Nevada would keep water in Lake Mead when it falls to certain levels. The cuts eventually would loop in California if Lake Mead’s level drops far enough.

The measure approved Monday reflects language proposed by the states but also includes a section that says the implementation of the drought plan won’t be exempt from federal environmental laws.

The Imperial Irrigation District in California, which holds the largest entitlement to Colorado River water, and environmental groups had raised concern about draft language they took to mean federal laws like the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act would be disregarded.