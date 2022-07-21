106°F
weather icon Overcast
Boulder City NV
News

News Briefs

By Boulder City Review
July 20, 2022 - 5:53 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Bureau of Reclamation) A transformer on the Arizona side at Hoover Dam caught f ...
(Photo courtesy Bureau of Reclamation) A transformer on the Arizona side at Hoover Dam caught fire around 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, and was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at 10:30 a.m. No injuries to visitors or employees were reported.

Dam transformer catches on fire

A transformer on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam caught fire early Tuesday and it was quickly extinguished, according to an official with the Bureau of Reclamation.

Jacklynn Gould, regional director of the bureau’s Lower Colorado Region, said the A5 transformer caught fire at about 10 a.m. and “was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m.”

She said there were no injuries to visitors or employees.

“There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse. We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.”

Boulder City Fire Department responded to the report of an emergency, but the fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived on scene, according to a city official.

City receives award, grants

The Boulder City Finance Department staff was honored once again for its annual comprehensive financial report.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the department a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The certificate is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“Reading financial reports can be a daunting task for most residents,” said Finance Director Diane Pelletier. “Making sure Boulder City’s financial information is easy to understand is our top priority. The team is committed to full disclosure and transparency.”

Additionally, the department was awarded two grants totaling nearly $29,000 to ensure safety for visitors and employees in city facilities from Nevada POOL/PACT’s risk management grant program. One grant, for $25,228, will be used to replace automated external defibrillators and the other, for $3,629, is for an iPad/material safety data sheets online project.

The city purchased 25 AEDs 10 years ago from various manufacturers; they are stored in buildings as well as some city vehicles. Most models have been discontinued and would be difficult to repair.

“Replacing the AEDs will help us to better respond to medical emergencies,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder. “Having staff trained on one, universal device would be a benefit to anyone needing this lifesaving device.”

The total cost for the AEDs is $33,637; the city will contribute 25 percent, or $8,409, toward the purchase.

The material safety data sheets project will allow staff to purchase and install iPads and stands in the common area of eight city facilities to enhance operations and safety in emergency situations. This project will cost $4,839 and the city will contribute 25 percent, or $1,209.

CCSD provides free meals

Boulder City students will be able to get free meals through Aug. 5.

As of Wednesday, Clark County School District’s food service department is operating a drive-thru distribution site from 7-9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the southeast corner of Boulder City High School by the sports field. Three days’ worth of meals will be provided on Mondays and four days of meals will be distributed Wednesdays, according to the district.

Children 2-18 years old are eligible for the meals. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Boulder City High School is at 1101 Fifth St.

For more information on daily menus, visit ccsd.nutrislice.com.

Lighting plan comments sought

Comments about a proposal to retrofit Boulder City’s existing 2,560 light fixtures to more energy-efficient and dark-sky-friendly luminaires are being sought.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration, is considering a request for federal assistance from the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Division of Outdoor Recreation to complete the retrofit project. As part of the process, it is assessing the proposed project and possible effects on the environment and/or historic properties.

The project, expected to take four years to complete, is designed to help reduce the long-term cost of existing lighting and help the city achieve dark sky community certification from the International Dark-Sky Association. The designation will contribute to the city’s evolving tourism strategy, according to officials.

Project information is available at the city’s utilities department in City Hall, 401 California Ave., or at the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation, 901 S. Stewart St., Suite 1003, Carson City.

Those with information regarding potential impacts should provide it in writing to: EDA Regional Environmental Officer, Boulder City Dark Sky Lighting Retrofit Project, SRO-REO@eda.gov or call 202-763-9566. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 5 to be considered.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Image courtesy Boulder City Fire Department) As summer temperatures continue to register tripl ...
Keep your cool as temperatures rise
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

It’s mid-July, and thermometers in the Southern Nevada area are rarely dropping below triple digits.

(Photo courtesy Eddie DiGangi) Eddie DiGangi, who was seriously hurt in the July 11 explosion a ...
Blast victim ‘lucky to be alive’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It was an ordinary Monday morning. Eddie DiGangi was at his station at Armorock Polymer Concrete where he worked as a machine operator. He had just spoken to his wife, Niki DiGangi, who also worked for the company, put in his noise-cancelling headphones and was starting to run his list of the pieces he needed to make that day.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) Damage from wind at Fort Apache and Flamingo roads in Las ...
Wind common in Southern Nevada
By Colton Poore Special to the Boulder City Review

Everyone in Vegas seems to have a wind story this year.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Aaron Johnson, a commander with Boulder City Police Department, r ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Johnson broadens horizons at FBI academy
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The ability to gain a global perspective on law enforcement issues in seconds is just one of several benefits Boulder City Police Cmdr. Aaron Johnson gained after attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

 
Audio of highway shootout released
By Sabrina Schnur Special to the Boulder City Review

Audio released earlier this month by the Henderson Police Department captured the moments drivers on U.S. Highway 95 encountered a shootout between the Hells Angels and the Vagos motorcycle groups.

(Photo courtesy Bureau of Reclamation) A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire around 10 a.m. T ...
Small fire at dam extinguished
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire this morning and was quickly extinguished, according to an official with the Bureau of Reclamation.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) First responders set up a recovery tent for victims of an ear ...
Explosion injures six; Armorock had past OSHA violations
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Six people were injured, sending two to the hospital, Monday morning, July 11 following an explosion at Armorock Polymer Concrete, which has been cited for safety violations in the past.

(Image courtesy Boulder City) The sale of Tract 350, as shown in red, to Toll Brothers is in li ...
Land sale in limbo
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

Toll Brothers’ plans to build homes around Boulder Creek Golf Club are in limbo after City Council rejected a plan to reduce the number of residences built on the 43-acre site and the price per acre.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Soda at the Nest will close later this month with Tyson Smith ...
Soda shop to close for mortuary expansion
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

The school-spirited soda shop on Nevada Way, Soda at The Nest, will close later this week after the Planning Commission moved to accept the plans of turning the building into expanded space for Boulder City Family Mortuary.

(Boulder City Review) Boulder City Manager Taylour Tedder presents proposed ways the city can s ...
FD substation among plans for ARPA funds
By Owen Krepps Boulder City Review

A new fire department substation is among the plans for how the city will spend American Rescue Plan Act funds it received from the federal government.