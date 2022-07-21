News Briefs

(Photo courtesy Bureau of Reclamation) A transformer on the Arizona side at Hoover Dam caught fire around 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, and was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at 10:30 a.m. No injuries to visitors or employees were reported.

Dam transformer catches on fire

A transformer on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam caught fire early Tuesday and it was quickly extinguished, according to an official with the Bureau of Reclamation.

Jacklynn Gould, regional director of the bureau’s Lower Colorado Region, said the A5 transformer caught fire at about 10 a.m. and “was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m.”

She said there were no injuries to visitors or employees.

“There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse. We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.”

Boulder City Fire Department responded to the report of an emergency, but the fire was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived on scene, according to a city official.

City receives award, grants

The Boulder City Finance Department staff was honored once again for its annual comprehensive financial report.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the department a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The certificate is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“Reading financial reports can be a daunting task for most residents,” said Finance Director Diane Pelletier. “Making sure Boulder City’s financial information is easy to understand is our top priority. The team is committed to full disclosure and transparency.”

Additionally, the department was awarded two grants totaling nearly $29,000 to ensure safety for visitors and employees in city facilities from Nevada POOL/PACT’s risk management grant program. One grant, for $25,228, will be used to replace automated external defibrillators and the other, for $3,629, is for an iPad/material safety data sheets online project.

The city purchased 25 AEDs 10 years ago from various manufacturers; they are stored in buildings as well as some city vehicles. Most models have been discontinued and would be difficult to repair.

“Replacing the AEDs will help us to better respond to medical emergencies,” said City Manager Taylour Tedder. “Having staff trained on one, universal device would be a benefit to anyone needing this lifesaving device.”

The total cost for the AEDs is $33,637; the city will contribute 25 percent, or $8,409, toward the purchase.

The material safety data sheets project will allow staff to purchase and install iPads and stands in the common area of eight city facilities to enhance operations and safety in emergency situations. This project will cost $4,839 and the city will contribute 25 percent, or $1,209.

CCSD provides free meals

Boulder City students will be able to get free meals through Aug. 5.

As of Wednesday, Clark County School District’s food service department is operating a drive-thru distribution site from 7-9 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the southeast corner of Boulder City High School by the sports field. Three days’ worth of meals will be provided on Mondays and four days of meals will be distributed Wednesdays, according to the district.

Children 2-18 years old are eligible for the meals. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Boulder City High School is at 1101 Fifth St.

For more information on daily menus, visit ccsd.nutrislice.com.

Lighting plan comments sought

Comments about a proposal to retrofit Boulder City’s existing 2,560 light fixtures to more energy-efficient and dark-sky-friendly luminaires are being sought.

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration, is considering a request for federal assistance from the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Division of Outdoor Recreation to complete the retrofit project. As part of the process, it is assessing the proposed project and possible effects on the environment and/or historic properties.

The project, expected to take four years to complete, is designed to help reduce the long-term cost of existing lighting and help the city achieve dark sky community certification from the International Dark-Sky Association. The designation will contribute to the city’s evolving tourism strategy, according to officials.

Project information is available at the city’s utilities department in City Hall, 401 California Ave., or at the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation, 901 S. Stewart St., Suite 1003, Carson City.

Those with information regarding potential impacts should provide it in writing to: EDA Regional Environmental Officer, Boulder City Dark Sky Lighting Retrofit Project, SRO-REO@eda.gov or call 202-763-9566. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 5 to be considered.