News Briefs

Attorney general candidate Laxalt to be at event

A meet and greet for Adam Laxalt, a candidate for state attorney general, will run 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Light refreshments will be served.

Reservations are requested. Call Karen Gordon at 702-293-6395 for information.

Mary Kay recognizes Walker for sales achievements

Dawn Walker, an independent sales director for Mary Kay, has earned the use of a new Chevy Equinox crossover as a result of her achievements in her business. Walker will take the cash option instead of delivery of the vehicle, her 16th career car.

Mary Kay sales force members earn the use of a car by meeting and exceeding goals set within their businesses.

Walker began her business as a beauty consultant in 1987 and became a sales director in 1990, where she provides education, leadership and motivation to other beauty consultants.

“Having a new company car, which has included three pink Cadillacs, every two years or less since 1989 is one of the best perks in my business,” Walker said. “When I worked as an aerospace systems engineer we were never rewarded just for doing our job the way we are with Mary Kay — jewelry, cars and cash bonuses are great incentives.”