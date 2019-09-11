74°F
News

News Brief, Sept. 12

By Boulder City Review
September 11, 2019 - 2:09 pm
 

Trial set for ex-candidate

The trial in the appeal of former City Council candidate Brent Foutz has been set in Nevada’s Eighth District Court for 10 a.m. Oct. 3. It is for charges in Boulder City Municipal Court stemming from an incident last year.

On July 18, Judge Pro-Tem Margaret Whitaker found Foutz guilty of trespassing, not amounting to burglary, and resisting a public officer for a December incident in which he refused to leave the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, 100 Veterans Memorial Drive, after being told he had trespassed and must leave. Whitaker fined him $500 for each charge and sentenced him to seven days in jail with credit for time served.

Foutz filed his appeal in District Court on July 29, and on Aug. 9, Foutz, who is representing himself, filed a demand for a jury trial. According to the court minutes, Judge Richard Scotti, who is presiding over the appeal, told Foutz he was not entitled to a jury trial under the law.

THE LATEST
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Dri ...
PGA gives Boulder Creek chance to shine
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Professional Golf Association of America has selected Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City as one of the 12 courses in the country to host a regional event this year.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Councilman James Howard Adams listens to a pre ...
Council establishes pool committee
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents can now help in a new way with replacing the city pool after City Council officially established an advisory committee for the project.

(Boulder City) Two of the 43 cats recently rescued from a local animal hoarder relax and await ...
Rescued cats faring well, being adopted
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Things are looking up for the cats recently rescued from a local animal hoarding situation as many have been adopted and more should be ready soon.

(Boulder City) Bill Avery, center, is honored with OffenderWatch's National Award for Excellenc ...
Avery earns national recognition for work on registry
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Bill Avery, a longtime employee of the Boulder City Police Department, was recognized nationally this week for his work on the local sex offender registry.

Boulder City Boulder City will not have to do a third phase of the Eldorado Valley waterline ex ...
Waterline extention project called complete
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has completed its contractual obligations for the recent Eldorado Valley waterline extension and will not have to do a third phase, according to city officials.

(Nevada Highway Patrol/Twitter) A Nissan Sentra that was traveling on U.S. Highway 95 is seen o ...
Women in fatal crash identified
By Alexis Egeland / RJ

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two women killed in a crash Sept. 4 at the base of the Interstate 11 offramp and U.S. Highway 95 that injured four children.

Tina Ransom
Right turns on red OK after full stop
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

I continue my recap of new Nevada laws that may be of interest.

Police Blotter, Sept. 12
By Boulder City Review

Sept. 3, 3:36 a.m.

Boulder City Kevin Nicholson
BC fire chief retires suddenly
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Longtime Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson retired Tuesday morning, and it was effective immediately, according to the city.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) From left, Councilwoman Tracy Folda, Councilwoman C ...
City Council approves refinancing of debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The City Council approved moving forward with refinancing the city’s outstanding debt, which could save approximately $2.5 million and reduce the debt term by four years.