News Brief, June 20

BC, Henderson plan joint chamber mixer June 27
The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is joining with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce to host a networking mixer June 27 at the Railroad Pass Casino.
The mixer is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. and is being sponsored by SCE Federal Credit Union.
The cost to attend is $15 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers. Reservations are requested by noon Wednesday, June 26, and can be made online at hendersonchamber.com. There will be an additional $10 charge for walk-ins.
The casino is at 1500 Railroad Pass Casino Road.