News

News Brief, June 20

By Boulder City Review
June 19, 2019 - 3:13 pm
 

BC, Henderson plan joint chamber mixer June 27

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is joining with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce to host a networking mixer June 27 at the Railroad Pass Casino.

The mixer is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. and is being sponsored by SCE Federal Credit Union.

The cost to attend is $15 for chamber members and $25 for nonmembers. Reservations are requested by noon Wednesday, June 26, and can be made online at hendersonchamber.com. There will be an additional $10 charge for walk-ins.

The casino is at 1500 Railroad Pass Casino Road.

Caution
Boulder City Parkway Lane Restrictions next week
By Boulder City Review

The left lane on both north and southbound Boulder City Parkway, U.S. Highway 93 Business, between Gingerwood Street and Railroad Pass Casino Road will be closed June 25-27 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow the Nevada Department of Transportation to improve the roadway.

Monsoon season started in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, June 15, and continues through Sept ...
Residents encouraged to prepare for monsoon season
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Monsoon season began Saturday,, June 15, and even though no patterns have been sighted in Boulder City, municipal staffers are still encouraging residents to be prepared.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson ...
Presidential candidate inspires Democrats
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Inspiring and a breath of fresh air are how those listening to a presidential candidate at a recent Boulder City Democratic Club meeting described her presentation.

Election results certified
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The results of Boulder City’s municipal election are official.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilman Kiernan McManus was elected mayor of Bou ...
Incumbents ousted; McManus elected mayor
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters ushered in a new era of leadership by electing Kiernan McManus as mayor of the town over incumbent Rod Woodbury.

James Howard Adams
Adams, Bridges to join council
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council will have several new faces as residents voted in James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges to its two open seats over incumbents Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman during Tuesday’s municipal election.

City gets OK to refinance existing debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In Tuesday’s election, Boulder City residents showed they wanted City Council to be able to save money by refinancing debt but decided not to move forward with funding a proposed new aquatic center or allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets.

(Boulder City) At its meeting on Monday, June 10, City Council approved changing the conservati ...
Habitat for tortoises enlarged
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Desert tortoises in the Eldorado Valley will have a larger area to play in and live as the City Council approved an agreement with Clark County on Monday for a new boundary to the Boulder City Conservation Easement.