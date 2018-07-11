News Brief, July 12

Teenager dies in swimming incident at Lake Mohave

Authorities have identified the teenager who died after an incident Tuesday, July 3, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as 16-year-old Jonathon Gabriel James of Imperial Beach, California.

At 6:18 p.m. reports came of a possible drowning at Cabinsite Cove on Lake Mohave. Apparently, the teen was swimming out to a buoy. On his way back, bystanders reportedly noticed he was having difficulty and saw him go underwater. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Bystanders retrieved him from the water and performed CPR until first responders arrived. James was transported to a Las Vegas hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death is being investigated as a possible drowning.