New traffic laws to take effect

I begin a look at the new traffic laws, in summary, for 2019.

Moped riders must wear helmets beginning Oct. 1. This law also applies to trimobiles with handlebars and a saddle seat. Helmet use is not required on three-wheeled vehicles with an enclosed cab (SB408).

Trick driving displays — diverting or slowing traffic on a public highway to enable stunts or having stunts filmed — is considered reckless driving and is a gross misdemeanor. Penalties can include a minimum fine of $1,000 and a litany of other sanctions. An offender can be those who participate, organize or film these events.

Reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter on private property: Most traffic laws apply only if the vehicle is driven on a public street. The new law states offenses on “premises to which the public has access” such as parking lots, parking garages and roads within gated communities, apartment complexes, etc. (AB403).

Speeding: Fines for speeding may dramatically increase with the maximum fine being $20 per mile per hour above the speed limit or proper rate of speed. It is now specifically illegal to drive at a rate of speed that results in the injury of another person or of any property. (AB434)

Parking at electric charging stations: It is illegal to park at an electric vehicle charging station unless the vehicle is being charged. The minimum fine of $100 for use by others will apply. (SB428)

Regarding traffic citations and dispositions: Law enforcement officers may ask for a mobile phone number and/or email address to help the court in contacting the offender. (AB110)

Courts may allow defendants to pay additional fees in lieu of taking a traffic safety course for the purpose of reducing demerit points.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles may adopt regulations, if necessary, authorizing the operation and testing of “alternative electronic transportation system vehicles” and other types of technology that do not fall under the definition of autonomous vehicles. This became effective May 23. (AB23)

July 11 Disturbance: The intoxicated woman refuses to leave and has been shoving others into the foliage at 1:33 a.m. in the 800 block of Avenue A.

Assist other department: The officers assist with a person suffering from a possible ricochet injury at 3:41 p.m. in the 12000 block of Old U.S. Highway 95.

Thought for the day: Low key isn’t a word the intoxicated person understands and the outstanding warrants provide a place to sleep for at least one night.

July 12. Follow-up: Officers make contact with several subjects with felony convictions and assist them in the relocation processes at 12:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Found property: The wallet is still full of cards and cash when it is turned in at 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Thought for the day: It’s awesome when the good stuff happens to someone and they are reunited with their property.

July 13. Curfew: The juvenile is a little short on excuses and gets to try them out on dad, too, at 1:06 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Crash: The vehicle flew off a cliff and into the residence causing substantial damage to both at 2:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Jasper Way.

Thought for the day: Nothing like hearing about a new open-air renovation to your home on a phone call from the police.

July 14. Reckless: The caller has an accent but is clear in the desire to stay out of the car when the brother is driving at 10:03 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Crash: The caller gets a rude surprise when going out to zip around on the motorcycle and there’s a jeep parked on top of it at 11:24 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue D.

Thought for the day: The inebriated brothers have clearly been drinking far past the point of returning to the road and take alternate transportation for today.

July 15. Animal: The rattlesnake on the front lawn is causing the homeowner some distress at 6:13 a.m. in the 100 block of Casa Montana Way.

Disorderly conduct: The evils of drug use are loudly announced throughout the store by someone who clearly has experience at 10:48 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The disorderly subject’s car shows recent body damage and missing parts but they are soon located in the back seat (bumper included).

July 16. Theft: The stolen wagon turns out to be a bit of an exaggeration at 9:44 a.m. in the area of Wyoming Street and Nevada Way.

Burglary: The homeowner returns to find things in disarray and missing alcohol as the cornerstone at 11:02 a.m. in the 200 block of Golden Court.

Thought for the day: The caller finds that a missing Radio Flyer, that doesn’t even belong to him, is not a 911 event.

July 17. Welfare check: The faint calls of an elderly resident can be heard as the officer attempts contact at 6:41 a.m. in the 1300 block of Redwood Street.

Civil: The couple find that it was fun mixing items during the relationship but it’s a bit of a pain right now at 1:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Industrial Road.

Thought for the day: Entry is made into the residence and the elderly subject was taken for a medical evaluation. Success.

Call of the week: Assist other department: The person clearly heard that any mushrooms can be magic ones and is delighted when they are found growing wild in the park at 8:14 p.m. July 14 in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.