51°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

New Townsite Solar project lauded

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 12, 2022 - 4:42 pm
 
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Josh Coon with Arevon Energy Inc. shares details ab ...
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Josh Coon with Arevon Energy Inc. shares details about one of the integrated inverter and transformer units at the Townsite Solar + Storage project in the Eldorado Valley during a special ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 11.
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Arevon Energy Inc. Chief Operating Officer Justin J ...
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Arevon Energy Inc. Chief Operating Officer Justin Johnson, left, speaks with Mayor Kiernan McManus at a special ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 11, to mark the completion of the Townsite Solar + Storage project in the Eldorado Valley.
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Townsite Solar + Storage project in the Eldorad ...
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Townsite Solar + Storage project in the Eldorado Valley includes 114 Tesla megapacks that store up to 90 megawatts of power.
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus, second from right, cuts the ...
(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus, second from right, cuts the ribbon at the Townsite Solar + Storage facility in the Eldorado Valley during a special ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 11. He was joined by, from left, Valley Electric Vice President of Engineering, Operations & Power Supply Logan Gernet, Arevon Energy Inc. Chief Operating Officer Justin Johnson and Rosendin Electric Senior Vice President David Lincoln.

The recently completed Townsite Solar + Storage project will provide another avenue for Boulder City to purchase power, as well as bring in millions of dollars of revenue.

The recently completed solar project encompasses more than 1,000 acres in the Eldorado Valley and will generate enough renewable energy to power 60,000 homes. It also has a 90-megawatt battery storage facility that will distribute power underground to the Mead substation just outside of town.

“It’s the first one that the city will have the ability to purchase power from,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus at a special ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Joining McManus at the ceremony were representatives from Arevon Energy Inc. and Rosendin Electric.

“This is one (project) that we’re really proud of,” said David Lincoln, senior vice president at Rosendin.

Rosendin was the construction contractor for project.

Lincoln said he was proud of how the project turned out and they would come back to Boulder City “in a heartbeat” if the opportunity presented itself.

“The mayor has been good to us. Everyone has been good to us,” he said.

Arevon Chief Operating Officer Justin Johnson said the project was completed on time and on budget despite having to navigate the pandemic, supply chain issues and increased costs.

“It’s a really important piece of renewable energy because we can still provide to consumers when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing,” he added.

In August 2021, Capital Dynamics, which was in charge of the project, merged with Arevon Asset Management to form Arevon Energy.

The Townsite Solar project sits just west and south of the Boulder City Municipal Airport. The parcel has been under a lease option agreement since 2012. It was first leased to Korean Western Power Co. and three years later was transferred to Skylar Resources. In 2020, Skylar partnered with Capital Dynamics for the project.

Assuming all acres are developed, the city will receive approximately $51.9 million in lease payments in the first 30 years as well as an approximate $4 million savings in utility power purchases.

“Boulder City has held an agreement since June 2020 to purchase power from Townsite Solar. We have purchased as needed since then,” said Joe Stubitz, utilities director for the city.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause from Friday, Jan. 14, to Tues ...
District implements 5-day pause
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County School District is implementing a five-day pause for all classes and school activities due to extreme staffing issues because of the high number of positive COVID-19 cases.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus’ request for staff to resea ...
Motion for special fund to build development’s storm drain fails
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will not move forward with creating a special improvement district to pay for infrastructure improvements to a piece of land marked for sale despite the mayor requesting staff research the process.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Councilman James Howard Adams listens to a prese ...
Interim evaluations eliminated; timing puts focus on annual reviews
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city manager and city attorney will not have interim performance evaluations after City Council approved removing the requirement from their contracts and to just move forward with annual reviews.

Bureau of Reclamation The amount of water released from Lake Powell will be reduced by 350,000 ...
Lake Mead not affected by planned water releases
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Water operations at Lake Mead will not be affected by a reduction in the monthly water releases from Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, according to Bureau of Reclamation officials.

(Nevada Division of Museums and History) Christopher MacMahon has been named director of the di ...
Historian, Nevada native to lead train museum
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The Nevada Division of Museums and History has selected historian Christopher MacMahon as the new director of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The 2021-2022 school year started back up Wednesday ...
Classes back in session
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The school year resumed earlier this week and with it came excitement for being back on campus and the continued requirement for students and staff to wear masks.

(Boulder City) Boulder City native Joseph Stubitz is the city’s new utilities director. He st ...
City hires utility director
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The new utilities director is a Boulder City native who brings with him a variety of management experience including more than 16 years at the Bureau of Reclamation.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Council and Planning Commission meetings will ...
Meetings to start earlier
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The new year has begun and with it comes earlier start times for Boulder City’s City Council and Planning Commission meetings.

(Boulder City Police Department) Metropolitan Police Department officer and former Boulder City ...
Former marshal Huff mourned
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The local public safety community is mourning the loss of one of its own after former Boulder City Marshal Briar Huff died on Christmas Day while on vacation in Mexico.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotund ...
Reid to lie in state at Capitol
By Gary Martin Special to the Boulder City Review

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, Jan. 12.