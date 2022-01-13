New Townsite Solar project lauded

The recently completed Townsite Solar + Storage project will provide another avenue for Boulder City to purchase power, as well as bring in millions of dollars of revenue.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Josh Coon with Arevon Energy Inc. shares details about one of the integrated inverter and transformer units at the Townsite Solar + Storage project in the Eldorado Valley during a special ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 11.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Arevon Energy Inc. Chief Operating Officer Justin Johnson, left, speaks with Mayor Kiernan McManus at a special ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 11, to mark the completion of the Townsite Solar + Storage project in the Eldorado Valley.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The Townsite Solar + Storage project in the Eldorado Valley includes 114 Tesla megapacks that store up to 90 megawatts of power.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus, second from right, cuts the ribbon at the Townsite Solar + Storage facility in the Eldorado Valley during a special ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 11. He was joined by, from left, Valley Electric Vice President of Engineering, Operations & Power Supply Logan Gernet, Arevon Energy Inc. Chief Operating Officer Justin Johnson and Rosendin Electric Senior Vice President David Lincoln.

The recently completed Townsite Solar + Storage project will provide another avenue for Boulder City to purchase power, as well as bring in millions of dollars of revenue.

The recently completed solar project encompasses more than 1,000 acres in the Eldorado Valley and will generate enough renewable energy to power 60,000 homes. It also has a 90-megawatt battery storage facility that will distribute power underground to the Mead substation just outside of town.

“It’s the first one that the city will have the ability to purchase power from,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus at a special ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Joining McManus at the ceremony were representatives from Arevon Energy Inc. and Rosendin Electric.

“This is one (project) that we’re really proud of,” said David Lincoln, senior vice president at Rosendin.

Rosendin was the construction contractor for project.

Lincoln said he was proud of how the project turned out and they would come back to Boulder City “in a heartbeat” if the opportunity presented itself.

“The mayor has been good to us. Everyone has been good to us,” he said.

Arevon Chief Operating Officer Justin Johnson said the project was completed on time and on budget despite having to navigate the pandemic, supply chain issues and increased costs.

“It’s a really important piece of renewable energy because we can still provide to consumers when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing,” he added.

In August 2021, Capital Dynamics, which was in charge of the project, merged with Arevon Asset Management to form Arevon Energy.

The Townsite Solar project sits just west and south of the Boulder City Municipal Airport. The parcel has been under a lease option agreement since 2012. It was first leased to Korean Western Power Co. and three years later was transferred to Skylar Resources. In 2020, Skylar partnered with Capital Dynamics for the project.

Assuming all acres are developed, the city will receive approximately $51.9 million in lease payments in the first 30 years as well as an approximate $4 million savings in utility power purchases.

“Boulder City has held an agreement since June 2020 to purchase power from Townsite Solar. We have purchased as needed since then,” said Joe Stubitz, utilities director for the city.

