New Top Coat

Val Olsen/Boulder City Review Crews work on July 19 to remove the old cover of the pavilion at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The about 15-year-old fabric has become brittle and is starting to separate in areas. The new cover comes with a 15-year warranty; the cost to replace it is $75,618. Additionally, streets/building maintenance staff will replace the fire sprinkler system while the pavilion is out of service, at a cost of $29,375. Both projects are expected to be complete by the end of this week.