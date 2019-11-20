New sign will welcome visitors to state

A new sign welcoming people to Nevada will be installed near Hoover Dam Bridge on northbound Interstate 11.

The "x" shows the location of the new welcome to Nevada monument being installed near the Hoover Dam Bridge on northbound Interstate 11.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is installing the $396,090 monument sign that is almost 20 feet by 8 feet and made from stainless steel and concrete. A solar-powered panel will keep it lit at night.

“The department believes that aesthetic, visually engaging monuments like the new ‘Welcome to Nevada’ signs can embody the state’s rich sociocultural history and cultivate civic pride,” said Tony Illia, public information officer for NDOT. “It additionally presents a favorable first impression, stimulating tourism, while simultaneously reflecting the Nevada’s unique heritage and identity.”

According to NDOT, the design features an extruded silhouette of the state with lettering for a distinctive gateway entry.

Illia said these special monument signs are going up at a few major gateway locations in the state.

During installation of the sign, the right travel lane on I-11, north of U.S. Highway 93, will be closed through Jan. 5. Work will be done from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except from Friday, Nov. 22, through Dec. 2 when it will stop because of holiday traffic.

