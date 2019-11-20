44°F
News

New sign will welcome visitors to state

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 20, 2019 - 3:20 pm
 

A new sign welcoming people to Nevada will be installed near Hoover Dam Bridge on northbound Interstate 11.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is installing the $396,090 monument sign that is almost 20 feet by 8 feet and made from stainless steel and concrete. A solar-powered panel will keep it lit at night.

“The department believes that aesthetic, visually engaging monuments like the new ‘Welcome to Nevada’ signs can embody the state’s rich sociocultural history and cultivate civic pride,” said Tony Illia, public information officer for NDOT. “It additionally presents a favorable first impression, stimulating tourism, while simultaneously reflecting the Nevada’s unique heritage and identity.”

According to NDOT, the design features an extruded silhouette of the state with lettering for a distinctive gateway entry.

Illia said these special monument signs are going up at a few major gateway locations in the state.

During installation of the sign, the right travel lane on I-11, north of U.S. Highway 93, will be closed through Jan. 5. Work will be done from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday except from Friday, Nov. 22, through Dec. 2 when it will stop because of holiday traffic.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

