New program offered at BCHS

BCHS has a new program it’s offering and students have the opportunity to get the life skills they need. The head wrestling coach, Clinton Garvin, a Boulder City alumni, is making his Boulder City teaching debut with the JAG program at the high school.

Jag, or Jobs for America’s Graduates, is all about boosting students’ career skills, academic skills and getting them ready for the next stage of life. All grade levels will be participating in activities rooted in teamwork, team activities, as well as career and college exploration.

Students taking this elective class “are curious as well as enjoying it because of the wonder around it,” from Mr. Garvin’s perspective. Senior Timothy Barnes also agreed with Garvin on his perspective on the class, “The JAG program is so fun! It teaches me great communication skills.”

Garvin is teaching this program for the first time. When asked why he wanted to teach this program, Garvin said, “One of the main reasons is because teachers helped make a difference for me and it’s a very fulfilling job if you can help students out and give them your time and attention and help them advance their life and get them ready for the real world. If I have the opportunity to provide some of the life skills they may not have otherwise, it makes me feel good and fulfilled.” Garvin has high hopes this program is going to stay at BCHS for years to come.

Although Garvin hasn’t been teaching the JAG program for long, he has been heavily involved in all things Boulder City ever since he was in high school. Garvin wrestled at BCHS in the 2000’s and after taking a wrestling break, he started helping out with the wrestling team at Boulder and made his start as the head wrestling coach this past summer. He also hosts a summer wrestling program for youth. When asked about teaching in Boulder City, Garvin responded, “I think the community is awesome, and if teaching this program helps me give back to the community, that’s the best thing I can do.” BCHS is excited to have Mr. Garvin on the staff and can’t wait to see all the lives he will impact.

What is your new program about?

Why did you decide to start teaching this program?

Did you have this program in high school?

“I did not have this program in high school, JAG has been around for 10 years, JAG stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates, it’s been around since 1980 nationwide. Boulder City High School didn’t include the program until this year. I think it’s a great program and gives kids a lot of resources. It’s something I wish we had but it wasn’t around when I was here.

Did you teach this program previously?

This is my first time teaching this program.

Why Boulder City?

“I live in Boulder City. I want my kids to be raised here. I think the community is awesome, and if teaching this program helps me give back to the community, that’s the best thing I can do.”