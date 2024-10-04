75°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

New program offered at BCHS

By Abby Francis BCHS newspaper editor
October 3, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

BCHS has a new program it’s offering and students have the opportunity to get the life skills they need. The head wrestling coach, Clinton Garvin, a Boulder City alumni, is making his Boulder City teaching debut with the JAG program at the high school.

Jag, or Jobs for America’s Graduates, is all about boosting students’ career skills, academic skills and getting them ready for the next stage of life. All grade levels will be participating in activities rooted in teamwork, team activities, as well as career and college exploration.

Students taking this elective class “are curious as well as enjoying it because of the wonder around it,” from Mr. Garvin’s perspective. Senior Timothy Barnes also agreed with Garvin on his perspective on the class, “The JAG program is so fun! It teaches me great communication skills.”

Garvin is teaching this program for the first time. When asked why he wanted to teach this program, Garvin said, “One of the main reasons is because teachers helped make a difference for me and it’s a very fulfilling job if you can help students out and give them your time and attention and help them advance their life and get them ready for the real world. If I have the opportunity to provide some of the life skills they may not have otherwise, it makes me feel good and fulfilled.” Garvin has high hopes this program is going to stay at BCHS for years to come.

Although Garvin hasn’t been teaching the JAG program for long, he has been heavily involved in all things Boulder City ever since he was in high school. Garvin wrestled at BCHS in the 2000’s and after taking a wrestling break, he started helping out with the wrestling team at Boulder and made his start as the head wrestling coach this past summer. He also hosts a summer wrestling program for youth. When asked about teaching in Boulder City, Garvin responded, “I think the community is awesome, and if teaching this program helps me give back to the community, that’s the best thing I can do.” BCHS is excited to have Mr. Garvin on the staff and can’t wait to see all the lives he will impact.

What is your new program about?

“The JAG program is here to boost career and academic skills and get kids ready for the next stage of life. They work on things like teamwork and team activities, career and college exploration. This program also helps kids find something they really like they may not have before.”

Why did you decide to start teaching this program?

“One of the main reasons is because teachers helped make a difference for me and a very fulfilling job if you could help students out and give them your time and attention and help them advance their life and get them ready for the real world. If I have the opportunity to provide some of the life skills they may not have otherwise, it makes me feel good and fulfilled. Another reason is I am the head wrestling coach, so it allows me to be around the team and the school more. It allows me to be more hands-on in a sense.”

Did you have this program in high school?

“I did not have this program in high school, JAG has been around for 10 years, JAG stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates, it’s been around since 1980 nationwide. Boulder City High School didn’t include the program until this year. I think it’s a great program and gives kids a lot of resources. It’s something I wish we had but it wasn’t around when I was here.

Did you teach this program previously?

This is my first time teaching this program.

Why Boulder City?

“I live in Boulder City. I want my kids to be raised here. I think the community is awesome, and if teaching this program helps me give back to the community, that’s the best thing I can do.”

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Breeding moves off backburner
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The contentious issue of changing the municipal code in Boulder City to set up a system under which residents interested in breeding cats and dogs would be able to get a license for doing that is not exactly back before the city council for consideration. But it has taken the first step in getting to that point.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo During last year’s National Night Out, which is set ...
National Night Out set for Oct. 8
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Over the years, National Night Out has not only become one of Boulder City’s more popular community events but the same can be said across the country.

bcr default image
PD units respond to bar fight
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Multiple BCPD units recently responded to what has been described as a bar fight inside of Fox’s BBQ on Nevada Way that included a subject reportedly trying to take away an officer’s taser.

bcr default image
City marks Public Power, Fire Prevention weeks
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Mention electricity to a Boulder City official and they are likely to tell you that the city-owned utility is one of the lowest-cost providers of electricity, not just in Nevada, but in the entire country.

(double-click to edit) Purple Power DropHead Text GOES HERE XyXyXy By Ron Eland Boulder Cit ...
Best of the Wurst
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Thousands turned out Saturday for the 28th annual Wurst Festival, sponsored by the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary. The event featured lots of food, a car show, live music, an auction and antiques.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file Tens of thousands of people come to Boulder City for the ann ...
Art in the Park celebrates 60th anniversary
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Now in its 60th year, Art in the Park has become one of Boulder City’s most popular events and shows no signs of slowing down.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha King Elementary School saw a drop in enrollment of 28 stud ...
Cuts made at King
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one thing to save for a rainy day but when that rainy day turns into a flood, that’s a time for concern.

bcr default image
Yes to big garage, booze in the park
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Not every story of public importance concerning city government comes out of decisions by the city council. Sometimes items of interest come out of those other city meetings that garner little attention.

Screenshot Slide for the BCPD presentation related to the current HQ building.
BCPD makes pitch for new HQ
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

During Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting, BCPD Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson shared a very eye-opening photo.