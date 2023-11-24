50°F
New Mitchell principal excited with what she has seen so far

By Tracy Echeverria Mitchell Elementary Principal
November 23, 2023 - 11:20 pm
 

As a CCSD educator, parent, and resident in Boulder City, I am proud to serve as the principal of Mitchell ES. I have long been aware that we are a great school in a fantastic community, but seeing the daily evidence of it is still inspiring.

As a Leader In Me School, the staff at Mitchell ES understands the power of the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. Our teachers routinely use the Habits to guide student engagement and learning in their classrooms and their work as professionals.

This last week, the Mitchell teachers demonstrated the power of the sixth habit: Synergize. Our teachers have unified the teaching of their standards with opportunities for family engagement.

During this last week, second-grade students celebrated reading with the Balloon Parade. The kindergarten students have been growing their literacy and music skills and demonstrated their progress in the Kinder Thanksgiving performances. The Physical Education team continues to encourage students and their families to exercise daily. We celebrated the annual Mitchell Turkey Trot again this last Friday, and it was a joy to see the Mitchell students and families run and walk together.

These student learning and family engagement celebrations will continue through December as second-graders will perform for their families and the seniors in our community before the Winter Break.

The purpose of family engagement is to support our children’s overall well-being and academic achievement. If a student is in your life, thank you for talking to them about the essential skills they are learning and demonstrating in school. The excitement you create by listening to stories about their schoolwork each day is critical to building lifelong learners. Thank you for being a partner on that journey.

