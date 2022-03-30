67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

New eatery to have historic feel

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
March 30, 2022 - 4:11 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review James and Rebecca Hughes are planning the northeast d ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review James and Rebecca Hughes are planning the northeast door at 502 Nevada Way to be the entrance to the bar and restaurant portion of Hangar 502.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review James and Rebecca Hughes are planning the Nevada Way ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review James and Rebecca Hughes are planning the Nevada Way entryway at 502 Nevada Way to be the entrance to the deli part of Hangar 502.
Boulder City James and Rebecca Hughes are planning to create Hangar 502, a United States Air Fo ...
Boulder City James and Rebecca Hughes are planning to create Hangar 502, a United States Air Force themed deli, bar and restaurant at the site of the old flower shop at 502 Nevada Way.

A local couple is looking to give an old building in Boulder City’s historic district new life as a place to eat, drink and hang out.

Residents James and Rebecca Hughes recently purchased the former flower shop at 502 Nevada Way and plan to turn it into Hangar 502, a deli, restaurant and bar.

Their plans were presented to the Historic Preservation Committee at its March meeting for a preliminary review.

“It’s nice to see something is happening at that building down there,” said Glenn Feyen, historic preservation committee member, at the March 22 meeting. “I know that it’s not a contributing building, but it looks like with the plans … it’s kind of trying to give back a little reflection to match the rest of the old architecture in town. That’s a good thing.”

Despite being an older building, the Hughes’ property is not one that contributes to the historic district’s sense of time, place and historic development. They are still planning, however, to install historic design elements on the building, including a portico and awning.

Additionally, the city’s historic preservation consultant, Courtney Mooney of Northwind Resource Consulting, said that the Hughes’ plans are generally compliant with the State Historic Preservation Office’s standards and the city’s commercial development guidelines.

“The city and committee have been amazing from the start. … Getting a “soft” approval last night (March 22) felt great,” said James Hughes. “We now have a direction and plans to submit for final review and get started.”

James Hughes said his wife had always wanted to open a deli and the idea for their new business began there.

“We love Boulder City,” he said. “We’ve been (Las) Vegas residents for over 20 years. … We stopped in town one day after going to the lake and saw the shop and thought that a deli could be there.”

He said they contacted their business partner, Martin Toumaian, who is a commercial real estate agent and bought the property soon after.

“Our goal was a deli first,” said James Hughes. “That was our first intention. Once we got everything cleared out. … We realized it was larger than we thought and wondered what else we could do in the space.”

They came up with the idea for Hanger 502, a United States Air Force themed bar and restaurant on one side and a deli on the other.

Everything will be under one roof, but there will be two entrances people can use. The deli entrance will be the door on Nevada Way and the bar will be on the northeast-facing wall. There will also be a deck on that wall.

“The whole building will be Hanger 502. … We just want to have a safe place for people to come hang out and enjoy good food and drinks,” said James Hughes.

Hangar 502 will also highlight his 20-year career in the United States Air Force. He retired in 2015 as a master sergeant.

“It will replicate an Air Force hanger and will have combat and search and rescue memorabilia on the walls,” he said.

The Hughes hope to open the business on Veterans Day.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult based on where we are right now, but we are going to work for that goal,” said James Hughes.

Currently, they are waiting for final approval from the city as well as finalizing contractor bids and securing funding.

The Hughes have lived in Boulder City since November.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) City Manager Taylour Tedder, right, spoke about his ...
Attorney, clerk, manager get praise, raises
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The city attorney, city clerk and city manager received 8 percent pay raises after City Council members gave them glowing performance reviews during a special meeting Tuesday, March 29.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The newly remodeled Lake Mead Fish Hatchery Visitor ...
Reel ‘em in: Hatchery visitor center to open
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area can now learn more about the native fish that inhabit the lake and what it takes to raise them.

Rep. Glen Leavitt
Leavitt withdraws from Senate race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Rep. Glen Leavitt of Boulder City withdrew from the race for State Senate, District 20, on March 24.

(Breen Lowman) Breen Lowman was recently hired as the reserve battalion chief for the Boulder C ...
Lowman ready, eager to serve
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new reserve battalion chief is focused on helping the community through his job with the fire department.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Alan O’Neill walks toward the largest Joshua tree in N ...
Designation would have ‘monument’al benefits
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Nevada’s lieutenant governor sees the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument as a great opportunity for Boulder City as well as the state.

(Creative Catalyst) Artwork by Sharon Schaefer
Artists pay homage to spirit of wilderness area
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

“Spirit of the Land,” an art tribute to the plants, animals, geology, history and people of Avi Kwa Ame, is now open.

Rep. Glen Leavitt
Leavitt withdraws from Senate race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Rep. Glen Leavitt of Boulder City withdrew from the race for State Senate, District 20, today, March 24.

Dog park options explored
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council is exploring whether to create a local dog park despite a difference of opinion on how to accommodate pets in the area.

(Eric Lundgaard) The fatal shooting that took place May 31, 2021, on Fairway Drive near Pueblo ...
Shooting case remains open; ‘no viable charges’ now
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Clark County district attorney has determined “no viable charges can be filed” at this time in the fatal 2021 Memorial Day shooting, according to City Attorney Brittany Walker.

(Valerie McNay) City Council candidate Valerie McNay
McNay joins council race; primaries set
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City resident Valerie McNay joined the race for City Council, declaring her candidacy March 17, the last day of the filing period.