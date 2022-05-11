93°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

New dog park option proposed

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
May 11, 2022 - 4:01 pm
 
Boulder City City Council presents the 2022 Historic Preservation Award to Susan McIntyre at th ...
Boulder City City Council presents the 2022 Historic Preservation Award to Susan McIntyre at the Tuesday, May 10, meeting. From left are Councilman Matt Fox, Historic Preservation Committee Chair Linda Graham, McIntyre, Mayor Kiernan McManus, Councilwoman Claudia Bridges, Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen and Councilman James Howard Adams.

The community is one step closer to having a new permanent dog park after City Council decided to convert an existing softball field into one.

At its Tuesday, May 10, meeting, council approved 4-1 to have staff move forward with changing the softball field at Veterans’ Memorial Park into a dog park with separate areas for different sized dogs.

In April, the council had approved fencing off part of the backfields of the Little League diamonds at the park, along with installing benches, trash cans and waste bag dispensers, and allocated $72,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the project.

“In talking with the public works landscape division and members of the public, there are many positive qualities associated with this site (the softball field),” said Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall. “The impact is one field instead of two fields. The site can be made into a dedicated dog park, open Monday through Sunday, dawn to dusk. There will be no sharing of the softball field with Little League, Parks and Recreation tournaments and field rentals.”

Hall said it would cost less to do because it would require only one field to be maintained and converted instead of two. It would also limit “potential issues” among dog owners, parents and players.

“I like the idea of one particular ball field … that it would not be used for anything else,” said Councilwoman Claudia Bridges. “My feeling is if you want to get people used to using a dog park, it has to be accessible seven days a week.”

Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen said she saw converting the softball field as the “least intrusive” way to have a designated area in Veterans’ Memorial Park.

According to Diane Pelletier, the city’s finance director, the ARPA funds can be used toward the softball field option.

Councilman James Howard Adams was the only one who didn’t agree with moving forward with the softball field option.

“I guess what I liked about using the outfields (backfields) was because those outfields aren’t used in play (and) that allows us to still maintain the fields … for the sport but then also allows us to double use this area of grass that’s otherwise not really being utilized,” he said. “For me, I saw that as a benefit.”

Adams also said he had heard from people who were concerned about taking that softball field out of use.

Hall said the softball field was the least utilized of the ones at Veterans’ Memorial Park and there are three other softball fields in town that could accommodate players.

“We’re going to have to share here at the end of the day because everybody wants a little bit of grass … . I would just like to make sure that when we are moving forward with something like this that we truly are utilizing to the best of our ability that grass that may be … under-utilized,” said Adams.

There was no discussion about why the softball field option was considered after approval of the plan to fence off a portion of the Little League fields.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council unanimously approved repealing section 7-1-8 in the city code that said “no one shall use any indecent or obscene language within the city.”

McManus said he requested council discuss the item after he had heard complaints from people about some flags in town with vulgar language on them. He said the city attorney researched it and determined due to the current court decisions, it was unenforceable.

“I do find it unfortunate when people put things like this out in the public, especially when there are children walking by these homes (and) being exposed to this type of thing, but, hey, it’s freedom of speech,” he said. “I certainly don’t have an issue with freedom of speech, but sometimes you wonder about freedom of thought as people display these types of things. But it does us no good to have an ordinance like this within our code if we’re unable to enforce it.”

Council had previously failed to repeal this section of the code in 2020.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Human remains were found Saturday, May 7, at Callville ...
Second set of remains found at lake; foul play not suspected
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A second set of human remains have been found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area this month and police are not currently investigating the person’s death as a homicide.

(Nevada DMV) Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone who doesn’t have a valid passport or military ...
Less than year left to obtain Real ID compliance
By Mick Akers Special to the Boulder City Review

Barring another pandemic or other unforeseen event, the Real ID compliance date is just under a year away.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) A court officer places handcuffs on Gregory "Brent ...
Psychologist sentenced for 3-10 years for killing wife
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Boulder City Review

Dozens of friends and relatives crowded into a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday as a Henderson psychologist was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison for killing his wife in 2015.

(Southern Nevada Water Authority) The top of water intake valve No. 1 is now visible in Lake Me ...
Pumping station activated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has put its low-lake-level pumping station into service to secure access to the water in Lake Mead as the level continues to drop but is still urging water conservation to preserve the supply.

Shawna Hollister A barrel that contain human remains was found at Lake Mead on Sunday, May 1.
Body found in barrel at Lake Mead
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The human remains found in a barrel at Lake Mead this past weekend are being investigated as a decades-old homicide.

Bureau of Reclamation The Bureau of Reclamation is taking action to help prop up the level of L ...
Operation begins for Lake Powell conservation effort
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

New operational adjustments to protect Lake Powell in Arizona have already been taken into account for operations at Lake Mead and will not adversely affect it.

Boulder City Public Works Director Keegan Littrell is leaving his position and taking a job wit ...
Public works director leaving position at city
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Public Works Director Keegan Littrell is leaving his position and taking a job with Henderson as a city engineer.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Community members fill the Elaine K. Smith Building f ...
City council, mayoral forum held
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City mayoral and City Council candidates were able to share their thoughts and ideas on local issues at a recent candidate forum.

Boulder City Top Dollar Entertainment LLC is proposing to build Elite RV, a luxury resort for r ...
High-end RV resort proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Another level of hospitality could be coming to Boulder City by way of a proposed recreational vehicle resort.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Chase Patton, Shane Patton's younger brother, discuss ...
Council seeks guidance for placing statue of Patton in park
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Shane Patton Foundation is going to have to wait a little longer to erect a statue of its namesake so that formal city guidelines can be created and other committees can weigh in on the project.