78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

New city manager starts Aug. 9

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 23, 2021 - 3:01 pm
 
Taylour Tedder
Taylour Tedder

Boulder City’s new city manager starts work Aug. 9.

City Council unanimously approved Taylour Tedder’s contract for the position at its meeting Tuesday evening, June 22. His annual base salary is $145,000 and he will receive a one-time allotment of 12 days of leave when he starts working.

“I’m extremely excited to get started,” said Tedder. “Everything in the contract is very reasonable.”

In his contract, Tedder requested more life insurance coverage than what the city usually provides. Administrative Services Director Bryce Boldt said department heads receive approximately $25,000 in coverage.

Tedder asked for an amount equal to two times his annual salary for him and any eligible dependents and that the annual premium paid by the city be capped at $600.

He said his current position in Leavenworth, Kansas, had a significant amount of life insurance he would lose.

“I don’t think that’s an unusual request or that the $600 is an unusual amount,” said Mayor Kiernan McManus.

Council also approved new language in the contract about how Tedder would request time off.

The first draft required Tedder to make a written request to the mayor to use vacation time in excess of two days. It was subject to the approval of the mayor or the mayor pro tem if the mayor was not available.

Now Tedder must make an annual request for leave to be used later that year. It will go before council by the first meeting in February. If he wants to take vacation that is more than two days in length that is not included in his initial request, he must inform all council members as soon as practical, but no later than two days after commencement of the use of the vacation time.

He is also responsible for tracking his vacation time in the city’s system and providing a quarterly report of its use to council.

Tedder said he had no problem with those conditions.

“The intent was never to have anyone report to me personally,” McManus said. “The way the system was set up, I was set up to be the person who clicks yes on these requests. I have absolutely no desire to click on my mouse button anymore than necessary, so I have no problem whatsoever with this language.”

Tedder’s leave will accrue in the same manner as city department heads. He will earn 120 hours of leave in his first year working for the city. After his first year and through 10 years of employment, he will accrue 160 hours of leave per year.

Tedder is an at-will employee of the city and if he is let go without cause during the first year of employment, he will receive severance equal to three months of his salary. For each additional year of employment, he will receive another month of severance pay. That amount caps out at six months.

If he resigns voluntarily with a 30-day notice, he will not receive severance.

However, he will be paid severance if he resigns after receiving a pay cut not given to any other department head. If that happens, the city has 30 days to return his pay to normal or he could resign and receive his severance.

Tedder is also on the city’s health insurance and retirement plans. He will use a city vehicle for any city business. He will not be able to use it to commute to and from the office, and he will be given a city cellphone to use.

Additionally, he must be a bona fide resident of Boulder City within 12 months of his start date.

Council also approved up to $15,000 to be reimbursed to Tedder for moving expenses, including trips to find housing and short-term housing. Tedder must provide the receipts, which will be approved by council for reimbursement.

Tedder has five years of experience as assistant city manager in Leavenworth. Out of the possible 3,000 points from his May 12 interview, Tedder earned 2,440 and was the first choice of three council members. The other candidate, Forrest Neuerburg, received 2,460 points and was the first choice of one council member. Another council member had both of the candidates scored evenly.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Outgoing Councilwomen Tracy Folda, left, and Judy Hoskins, right, were recognized ...
Air traffic control tower plans move forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Municipal Airport, and initial work for it could be done by the end of the year.

Seth Woodbury Recent Boulder City High School graduate Seth Woodbury paints a mural at the driv ...
Business Beat: Mural painted by BCHS grad highlights drive-thru
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A recent Boulder City High School graduate spent his last few days of free time before leaving for school creating a mural for local business, Soda at the Nest.

Election results unchanges as additional ballots counted
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mathew Fox continues to lead the race for a seat on City Council, and two ballot questions to help provide funding for a new municipal pool appear to have passed.

No charges filed yet in fatal shooting
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Charges have yet to be filed in the fatal Memorial Day shooting in Boulder City.

To Your Health: Men need to be proactive about their health
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

According to a survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, 40 percent of men only go to the doctor when they have a serious health issue; and 57 percent prefer to keep their health concerns to themselves and are not apt to share or discuss their health concerns with anyone, not even their spouses or significant other, or even their physician.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox, right, meets with supporters during a c ...
Fox leads council race; pool questions headed for passage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mathew Fox appears to have been elected to City Council, while voters approved two options to help provide funding for a new municipal pool.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, left, and U.S. Secretary of Ener ...
Energy secretary touts clean energy on tour of solar fields
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

United States Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised the renewable energy work in Boulder City during a recent visit to the Townsite Solar project in the Eldorado Valley.

Art Manteris of Boulder City, at the newly renovated race and sportsbook at Boulder Station in ...
Hometown Heroes: Manteris finds retirement a sure bet
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When it comes to placing bets, Art Manteris is a pro. His decades of experience as a sports bookie told him the odds were in his favor to retire.