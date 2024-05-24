75°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

New boss at veterans’ home

Screenshot Page from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services website showing a new administr ...
Screenshot Page from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services website showing a new administrator for the facility in Boulder City.
More Stories
Megan Uszynski lends a helping hand to Lane Pusko with his cap before individual photos.
Lifelong memories
Lauren Szafranski
A look at the candidates for Justice of the Peace
Photo courtesy Linda Barnett Lynne Jordan, during her painting of the eagle, which now sits out ...
Lynne Jordan: The artist behind the eagle
bcr default image
Council talks dog licensing
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
May 23, 2024 - 6:14 pm
 

According to a page on their website, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services has hired a new administrator to be in charge of the Southern Nevada State Veterans’ Home, located in Boulder City.

Jeni Fuller, a resident of Henderson with experience running other skilled nursing facilities, is now listed as the administrator. She would be replacing Steven Pavlow, who was the administrator between April of 2023 and February of 2024 when he was reportedly put on administrative leave.

Despite multiple requests for confirmation of Pavlow’s status, both NDVS and the state attorney general’s office have failed to provide info. A request made earlier this year to NDVS was initially denied and, after it was pointed out that this information is public record, referred to the AG’s office. That office has never confirmed receiving the information request and has failed to provide any answers to requests for information.

Pavlow’s status came into question after a week-long inspection of the home in January resulted in the facility being cited for numerous issues by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) ranging from employees not being able to open locked gates in case of a need to evacuate to food not served at proper temperature to verbal abuse of a patient.

The abuse citation was specifically made against Pavlow.

Despite the appearance of a change in leadership, according to the licensing website operated by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the facility is still operating under Pavlow’s license. (Skilled nursing facilities must have a licensed administrator on-site and in charge. All SNFs operate under the license of an individual license holder.)

According to her LinkedIn page, Fuller was the CEO of Kindred Healthcare. However, according to a database that uses CMS data, she has not been associated with Kindred (A 108-bed SNF in Las Vegas) since 2021. Instead, it shows her as a managing employee of Life Care Center of South Las Vegas, a 120-bed SNF with a three-star CMS rating.

The change caps a year and a half of turmoil for the veterans’ home. Former administrator Eli Quinones was dismissed without explanation in November of 2022 and was temporarily replaced by Shawn Swilley until Pavlow was hired in March of 2023.

Former Director of Nursing Poppy Helgren retired early in August of 2023 and says she was pushed out by NDVS leadership.

NDVS Director Fred Wager was dismissed by Governor Joe Lombardo late last year and Mark McBride, a former administrator of the home in BC, who left shortly before a lawsuit resulted in a more than $700,000 settlement over the death of a patient, was rehired as a deputy director to be in charge of both the BC facility and the veterans’ home, located in Northern Nevada.

Requests for interviews with McBride and Mary Devine, who was named as the new NDVS director in March, have gone unanswered.

THE LATEST
Megan Uszynski lends a helping hand to Lane Pusko with his cap before individual photos.
Lifelong memories
Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than 150 BCHS seniors received their diplomas Tuesday night in front of family and friends to celebrate the achievement of the class of 2024.

Photo courtesy Linda Barnett Lynne Jordan, during her painting of the eagle, which now sits out ...
Lynne Jordan: The artist behind the eagle
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than two years in the making, those entering Boulder City from the West can’t help but see Boulder City’s newest addition.

bcr default image
Council talks dog licensing
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the subject of pets and the general welfare of animals comes up, it can make for passionate responses.

Mitchell Kingen
King Elementary School remembers one of its own
By Jason Schrock, Principal Special to the Boulder City Review

For the last six years Mitchell Kingen served in the role of art teacher at Martha P. King.

City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which ...
The Eagle has landed
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

City crews help align the eagle at the new welcome sign Monday morning. The $75,000 sign, which is funded by the city, will not only welcome those coming to town but also honors the Boulder City High School Eagles.

Image courtesy of Boulder City Aerial view of Boulder Creek Golf Club. The area in red is Tract ...
Tract 350 sale approved
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Whether it will be enough to fund the projected $40 million-plus pool complex the city would like to build is still — given the realities of the current inflationary economic environment — an open question.