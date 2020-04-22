87°F
News

New app lets citizens report property issues

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 22, 2020 - 2:24 pm
 

Residents have an easier way to report quality-of-life issues and request city services with a new program available on the city’s website.

SeeClickFix is a web application that allows people to report a variety of concerns in real time.

“This solution will allow residents the ability to report a concern immediately, from the location with information that will help our crews find the reported issue quickly and easily,” City Manager Al Noyola said in a press release. “It provides a dashboard so residents can see if/when their concern is addressed. The solution allows residents to remain anonymous if they would prefer anonymity.”

It can be accessed on the city’s website at http://www.bcnv.org/634/Complaints or through a smartphone app called SeeClickFix, which is available for Android phones and iPhones.

Through the app and website tools, residents can provide staffers with pictures, videos and specific descriptions about issues such as vandalism, code violations and damage to city property. They can also receive updates about when the item is fixed and see an interactive map with other reported problems.

According to the city, Mayor Kiernan McManus suggested that staffers find a program like this to use.

“I think this is a big step toward being more responsive,” he said during the March 10 City Council meeting.

“I think it looks like a wonderful tool for the city to use, and residents,” added Councilman James Howard Adams.

SeeClickFix costs the city $5,000 per year.

Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said staffers will look at whether the program needs to be expanded after the first year.

To use the app, residents will need to create an account and provide information such as a display name, email address, password, preferred geolocation, phone number and digital images. According to SeeClickFix, the company will not share email addresses with the public or third parties except in very limited circumstances.

The city will also not collect that information.

If residents are more comfortable calling about any issues with city property, they can call 702-293-9266. For private property maintenance concerns, they can call 702-293-9597.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

