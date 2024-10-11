National Night Out(standing)
Hundreds turned out Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out, hosted by the Boulder City Police Department and other agencies. There were plenty of games for the kids, first responders, a softball game between the Boulder City police and fire department, prize drawings and food provided by the Boulder City Elks Lodge.
Hundreds turned out Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out, hosted by the Boulder City Police Department and other agencies. There were plenty of games for the kids, first responders, a softball game between the Boulder City police and fire department, prize drawings and food provided by the Boulder City Elks Lodge.