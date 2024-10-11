79°F
National Night Out(standing)

(Screenshot) Outgoing Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt addresses the city council on the ...
Animal Control loses its leader
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Las Vegas artist Juan Muniz’s cap says it all. Muniz was o ...
Diamond Celebration a Big Success
During last year’s event, Peyton Walton received assistance from BCFD firefighter Sarah ...
Hundreds expected at pancake breakfast
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Kimber Govett, pastor of the Boulder City United Methodist Church ...
Church seeks new housing project plan
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 10, 2024 - 5:30 pm
 

Hundreds turned out Tuesday night for the annual National Night Out, hosted by the Boulder City Police Department and other agencies. There were plenty of games for the kids, first responders, a softball game between the Boulder City police and fire department, prize drawings and food provided by the Boulder City Elks Lodge.

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A number of issues involving pets in Boulder City has been changing at lightning speed over the past several days, culminating in an announcement via social media channels on Tuesday that Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt will be retiring, effective Dec. 31.

Ron Eloand Boulder City Review

Regardless of if you prefer to call them pancakes, flapjacks, hotcakes or griddle cakes, they always bring a smile to one’s face.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As the old saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A small plane preparing to land at Boulder City Municipal Airport.
A battle over airport business impact
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Before the city council voted unanimously to accept a Business Impact Study regarding increasing some fees at the city-owned airport, the lone speaker in public comment — who chose not to identify himself but has spoken multiple times in the past year on issues surrounding the operation of the airport — had one thing on his mind. Fuel costs.

bcr default image
Breeding moves off backburner
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The contentious issue of changing the municipal code in Boulder City to set up a system under which residents interested in breeding cats and dogs would be able to get a license for doing that is not exactly back before the city council for consideration. But it has taken the first step in getting to that point.

bcr default image
New program offered at BCHS
By Abby Francis BCHS newspaper editor

BCHS has a new program it’s offering and students have the opportunity to get the life skills they need. The head wrestling coach, Clinton Garvin, a Boulder City alumni, is making his Boulder City teaching debut with the JAG program at the high school.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo During last year’s National Night Out, which is set ...
National Night Out set for Oct. 8
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Over the years, National Night Out has not only become one of Boulder City’s more popular community events but the same can be said across the country.

bcr default image
PD units respond to bar fight
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Multiple BCPD units recently responded to what has been described as a bar fight inside of Fox’s BBQ on Nevada Way that included a subject reportedly trying to take away an officer’s taser.